Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
US stocks trade mixed as data shows inflation cooling ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Ahead of Powell's speech, Friday inflation data showed personal consumption expenditures eased in July to 6.3%, compared to 6.8% in June.
Analysis-Under shadow of war, Porsche gears up for market debut
HAMBURG/LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Preliminary steps to list Porsche on the stock market are expected in the coming days, six people familiar with the matter said, adding executives at parent Volkswagen and family members were gathering to sell the idea to wary investors.
TotalEnergies to sell Russian Terneftegaz stake
PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), which is facing criticism over its various business ties with Russia, on Friday said it would sell its stake in Terneftegaz, a joint venture with Novatek, to the Russian oil and gas company.
The euro will likely fall further against the dollar as energy crisis, inflation, and war push Europe's economy toward recession, says investment strategist
Investment strategist AJ Oden explains why an array of economic headwinds in Europe will put pressure on the common currency while the dollar climbs.
