ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump lawsuit: What is a special master and why does Trump want one?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAMOF_0hSCG6yT00

The legal team representing former President Donald Trump has requested that a “special master” be appointed to oversee the documents seized by the Justice Department during the search of his Florida home.

Trump said he wants the FBI to return any items that weren’t targeted in the search warrant, and his lawyers say the DOJ “failed to legitimize its historic decision” to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the case, Trump v. United States Government.

What is a special master and why does Trump want one? Here’s what we know now.

What is a special master?

A special master is a third-party attorney who is appointed by a judge to oversee some portion of a legal case.

According to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, judges appoint special masters to aid in handling pretrial and post-trial matters tried without a jury “that cannot be addressed effectively and timely by an available district court judge or magistrate judge of the district.”

A special master may, “if conducting an evidentiary hearing, exercise the appointing court’s power to compel, take, and record evidence.”

A special master may evaluate and rule on the admissibility of evidence in a trial, and will at the end of his or her duties produce a report on their work.

Why does Trump want a special master?

Trump is requesting the judge appoint a special master to oversee the review of evidence gathered at Mar-a-Lago. His lawyers have requested that the judge pause the DOJ’s investigation into the items taken from Mar-a-Lago until the special master can complete the review, according to the court filing on Monday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy