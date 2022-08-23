ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-9 finds 500 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A traffic stop led to one of the largest drug seizures by a K-9 in California Highway Patrol history.

In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said an officer stopped a vehicle driving in Bakersfield for a code violation. The officer brought out his canine after seeing “indicators of criminal activity,” and the dog alerted the officer to narcotics. The officer searched the vehicle and found several cardboard boxes filled with crystal methamphetamine.

The two men in the car, both from Fresno, were arrested on drug charges but were not identified, KERO reported.

A photo shared by CHP shows six boxes filled with what appears to be crystal methamphetamine. Officers said in the news release that a total of 500 pounds of the drug were taken from the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDOsu_0hSCFuXz00

“I am extremely proud of the work of our canine teams throughout the state who are working tirelessly to identify drug traffickers and remove illegal weapons and drugs from our communities,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

On Aug. 11, canine officers were involved in two separate traffic stops that resulted in the seizure of an additional 150 pounds of drugs, including both cocaine and methamphetamine, CHP said in the news release.

So far this year, CHP has seized 1,384 pounds of illegal drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl, KBAK reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

