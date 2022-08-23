Display pretty much anything you want on the Kublet Nano mini desk monitor. Designed to let you easily track prices from the convenience of your desktop, this mini monitor lets you send any data you want to it. This elegant, real-time stock and crypto price terminal showcases price and chart information for your selected ticker. Overall, make yourself a more effective trader with the Kublet Nano. It keeps you apprised of your financial information while you work. So you don’t have to worry about opening apps on your phone and checking tickers throughout the day. Instead, you’ll have your preferred real-time information right where you want it. This tiny, sleek financial dashboard works with a user-friendly UI software that natively supports a variety of data. In fact, anyone can choose what data they want from a simple drop-down menu without having to know how to code.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO