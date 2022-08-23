Read full article on original website
iPhone warning for all users – five ‘memory hungry’ apps to delete now to free up space on your phone
IF your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up some storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you hardly use. Knowing which apps to delete, however, isn't the easiest task – unless you use this handy trick. Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's...
CoinTelegraph
Malaysian bank works on crypto-friendly ‘super app’ with Ant Group tech
Malaysia continues accelerating its pace of cryptocurrency adoption as one of the major local banks is moving into cryptocurrency trading as part of its default banking offerings. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, one of the largest private investment banks with more than 500,000 customers, has partnered with China’s tech giant Ant...
CoinTelegraph
Lower costs, higher speeds after Ethereum’s Merge? Don’t count on it
As we approach the date of Ethereum’s Merge, users have speculated about what it will mean for projects and the wider ecosystem. Some argue the Merge will have little impact on gas fees and believe transaction speeds might improve. However, in general, most ordinary users will not notice much...
CoinTelegraph
Bitfinex offers new chain split tokens ahead of Ethereum Merge
IFinex, the company responsible for Bitfinex Derivatives, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new service offering available to users before the highly-anticipated Ethereum Merge. The exchange now offers Ethereum Chain Split Tokens (CSTs). Tokens available to users represent the two systems involved in the Merge: ETHW, which is proof-of-work...
CoinTelegraph
NFT holders set to join the digital art pack with launch of exclusive lifestyle-changing NFTs
Elevate Labs unveils The Wolf of Kensington collection. Elevate Labs presents a rare opportunity for holders to join the pack with the launch of an exciting new company — operating at the forefront of the global digital art revolution — which has created a unique collection of carbon-neutral nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
CoinTelegraph
Don’t trust your coins to anyone, Ledger CEO warns
The rise of decentralized services and hardware security wallets means that we no longer need to rely on intermediaries to manage our financial assets and data, according to CEO Pascal Gauthier of hardware wallet Ledger, who has urged people to take on more responsibility. Speaking to Cointelegraph at Surfin’ Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Cardano hard fork ‘ever closer’ as upgraded SPOs account for 42% of blocks
Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the blockchain company behind the Cardano network says the much anticipated Vasil hard fork is “ever closer” after revealing the state of three critical indicators that will trigger the mainnet update. In a Twitter thread posted on Aug. 25, IOHK shared its latest...
CoinTelegraph
Nvidia cites limited visibility into crypto mining's impact on Q2 results
Graphics card giant Nvidia CFO Colette Kress says the company has been unable to estimate reduced crypto mining demand impacted its Q2 results, which fell short of analyst expectations on Wednesday. The chip giant released its financial results for the three months ended July 31, which revealed a 19% quarter-on-quarter...
CoinTelegraph
Why $20.8K is a critical level for Bitcoin | Find out now on Market Talks with Charlie Burton
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Charlie Burton. Charlie is a professional trader with 24 years of experience and has been trading full-time since 2001. He is the founder of EzeeTrader and Charlie Burton Trading. He is also undefeated in the annual London Forex show live trade-off for the five years it was running. He has also been featured in the hugely popular BBC documentary "Trader, Millions by the Minute." Charlie is one of the very few trading educators who is also a professional money manager trading FCA-regulated capital.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase eyes long-term growth of subscription revenue, NFTs still a focus
American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase aims to grow revenue from subscriptions in the long term to combat potential profit margin compression. The firm’s founder and CEO Brian Armstrong delved into the long-term prospects of the American cryptocurrency exchange in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC’s Crypto World on Tuesday. A key talking point was the potential of lower revenues from fees in the future and how the company plans to preempt this possibility.
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse promises: Future of Web3 or just a market gimmick?
The Metaverse as a concept is an attempt to fuse physical reality, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into one seamless and immersive experience. The term “metaverse” was first used in Neil Stephenson’s 1982 cyberpunk novel Snow Crash. Stephenson’s metaverse was a virtual place where characters could go to escape a dreary totalitarian reality. Some of the key attributes of the Metaverse include:
ZDNet
Double up your backup with 2 lifetime cloud storage plans for $159
With the amount of data we accumulate on a daily basis, cloud storage isn't just a perk anymore. For some of us, it's practically a necessity. The question is which cloud storage provider can hit the trifecta regarding storage space, security, and accessibility. Degoo has long been one of the top choices for individual users, but its new deal on two premium lifetime plans just made it much more attractive for families.
CoinTelegraph
Monthly Ethereum options data suggests $2K will remain an elusive target
Since failing to close above the $2,000 mark, Ether (ETH) price has faced a steep 16.8% correction, but this was not enough to give bears an edge in the August $1.27 billion monthly options expiry. Currently, there are mixed feelings about the network’s upcoming change to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus...
The Windows Club
Windows Fax and Scan not working in Windows 11
Windows Fax and Scan is an integrated faxing and scanning application developed by Microsoft. It is available in Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11. It lets you send and receive faxes via a fax modem. If you have a fax modem, you can connect your computer to that modem by using this application. Some users have reported that the Windows Fax and Scan app stopped working after a Windows update. If Windows Fax and Scan is not working on your Windows 11 PC, you can try the solutions provided here to resolve the issue.
CoinTelegraph
Hodl until mega yacht: Mintable founder shares crypto journey
While other traders may be quick to take profits once they see gains, some are willing to hold on to their digital assets until they can pursue bigger goals, like a “mega yacht.”. In a Twitter thread, Mintable founder Zach Burks shared how he found Web3 and went from...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research and FTX merge VC operations: Report
The investment arm of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has reportedly absorbed the venture capital operations of Alameda Research in response to the ongoing crypto bear market. According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, Alameda's Caroline Ellison said in an interview that the merger had happened prior to former co-CEO...
CoinTelegraph
GameSwift partners with Polygon to build a Web3-gaming ecosystem
GameSwift has announced that it’s creating a Web3 gaming ecosystem that aims to enable the mass adoption of Web3 games. This new approach to the market by the fundraising platform on the Terra blockchain came from its strategic partnership with Polygon. This partnership will allow GameSwift, formally StarTerra, to begin setting up its innovative ecosystem, leveraging the Polygon Edge technology and zero-knowledge proof. It aims to become a one-stop shop for games and gamers looking to get involved in Web3.
Apple Insider
How to search offline storage with indexing apps for macOS Monterey
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Maintaining track of files stored across multiple, unconnected hard drives can be a chore, but indexing and database programs can help even when the hard drive isn't connected to a computer.
CoinTelegraph
Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal raises $50M for Web3 fund
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur and Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal has raised $50 million for a new startup fund dedicated to Web3 companies, underscoring venture capital’s growing interest in the blockchain-powered internet. Nailwal’s venture firm, Symbolic Capital, is backed by cryptocurrency protocols, exchanges, crypto-focused auditing firms and other venture capital investors, the...
Simple Introduction to Google Identity Services
With Google Sign-In [going away], developers would need to work with new service called Google Identity. Google Identity service, Google has designed two flows: Sign-in flows - Apps which just need to know user’s email, name for auth. Authorisation flows - apps which need to access Docs API, Sheets API on behalf of the user. This has become a mess of docs and seemingly relevant code which will render your app unusable. So I am gonna make it simple for you to decide.
