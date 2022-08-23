ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

'Infectious and inspiring' | Kentucky Derby Festival's 'Pin Lady' dies at 77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of an employee known as "The Pin Lady." KDF officials said Bridget Sherrill, its vice president of Merchandising, died last week. Sherrill was known for her significant role in the Pegasus Pin Program, which generates millions of dollars in funding for the festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning celebrates National Dog Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- August 26 is National Dog Day!. WDRB in the Morning celebrated by showing some adorable dogs that are up for adoption. Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, MisPits and Friends Rescue, the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter and the Kentucky Humane Society all joined the effort. They showed some of their adoptable dogs, talked about their missions, and even brought a few pups in the studio!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Maternity resource event being held Sunday in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources. The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week. It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown

A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY

