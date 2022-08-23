Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Oldham County volunteer firefighters turn pandemic hobby into brewing company
PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Oldham County volunteer firefighters joined together to start Oldham Brewing Company. Oldham Brewing Company is located in the lower level of Glen Oaks Country Club. Jon Fee, head brewer, said it all started as a hobby during COVID. "When COVID hit I started brewing four...
wdrb.com
Radcliff, Ky. movie theater, Showtime Cinemas, closing Sunday after decades in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple for entertainment in Radcliff, Ky. is shutting down on Sunday. Showtime Cinemas has been bringing the latest and greatest movies to Radcliff for decades, but after this weekend, its seats will remain empty. Some loyal customers are disappointed that the movie theater is closing for good.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
wdrb.com
Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
wdrb.com
'Infectious and inspiring' | Kentucky Derby Festival's 'Pin Lady' dies at 77
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of an employee known as "The Pin Lady." KDF officials said Bridget Sherrill, its vice president of Merchandising, died last week. Sherrill was known for her significant role in the Pegasus Pin Program, which generates millions of dollars in funding for the festival.
wdrb.com
1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
wdrb.com
New lights, cameras added for additional security as Kentucky State Fair wraps up
This weekend marks the last few days of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at the Exposition Center in Louisville. After an incident last weekend lead to several people running from the event, the fair has updated security measures.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning celebrates National Dog Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- August 26 is National Dog Day!. WDRB in the Morning celebrated by showing some adorable dogs that are up for adoption. Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, MisPits and Friends Rescue, the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter and the Kentucky Humane Society all joined the effort. They showed some of their adoptable dogs, talked about their missions, and even brought a few pups in the studio!
wdrb.com
Maternity resource event being held Sunday in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event this week will provide mothers across Louisville with maternity resources. The Chocolate Milk March is being put on by the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health as part of Black Breastfeeding Week. It's being held on Sunday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the...
wdrb.com
Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown
A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
Wave 3
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
