Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell dies in sleep at age of 37
Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell has died just days after winning the Scottish MTB XC Championships.Scottish Cycling confirmed on Tuesday evening that Wardell died in his sleep, aged 37.It said in a statement on Twitter: “We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today.We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today.We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew...
MotorTrend Cancels Off-Road Adventure Show ‘Dirt Every Day’ After 10 Years
Dirt Every Day on FacebookFred Williams and Dave Chappelle grew the series into one of off-road entertainment's greatest titles.
MotorTrend Magazine
Off-Roading Into the Sunset: We Say Farewell to Dirt Every Day
Dirt Every Day wasn't just an off-road show, it was a series that gave us fun adventures with two guys we could all easily call friends on any given day. What started as a YouTube show quickly became the place where you not only learned a few things about building rigs that could literally go nearly anywhere, but you were also welcomed into a club that was only exclusive if you watched Dirt Every Day. What Fred Williams and, eventually, Dave Chappelle would go on to create was the best mud and dirt covered entertainment you could get without needing a bath yourself afterwards. After nearly 10 amazing years and 138 episodes, it's time for the Dirt Heads to close out this chapter, but we won't be saying goodbye to our club leaders anytime soon.
