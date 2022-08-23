Dirt Every Day wasn't just an off-road show, it was a series that gave us fun adventures with two guys we could all easily call friends on any given day. What started as a YouTube show quickly became the place where you not only learned a few things about building rigs that could literally go nearly anywhere, but you were also welcomed into a club that was only exclusive if you watched Dirt Every Day. What Fred Williams and, eventually, Dave Chappelle would go on to create was the best mud and dirt covered entertainment you could get without needing a bath yourself afterwards. After nearly 10 amazing years and 138 episodes, it's time for the Dirt Heads to close out this chapter, but we won't be saying goodbye to our club leaders anytime soon.

