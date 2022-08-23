ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, of Baton Rouge, allegedly burglarized a dental business on Crossing Way.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy