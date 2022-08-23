Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Reportedly Being Protected
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Toronto, and Chad Gable got quite the reaction out of the fans when he talked trash about the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gable then issued an open challenge which was answered by Kevin Owens. KO picked up the win...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Still Expected To Push One Of Vince McMahon’s Favorite Raw Stars
It’s been over a month since Vince McMahon announced his retirement, and in recent weeks it’s become clear that there are a number of WWE stars Triple H wants to put in the spotlight. Triple H obviously has his favorites, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that people who were pushed under Vince McMahon’s regime are just going to suddenly disappear.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos
On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Bayley Acknowledges Sasha Banks Tribute On Last Night’s WWE Raw
Bayley has acknowledged that one of her moves on last night’s episode of WWE Raw was a tribute to Sasha Banks. Last night’s show saw Bayley defeat Aliyah in her first on-screen WWE match since her return, and during the bout she did a double kneedrop to Aliyah on the second turnbuckle. The move is one of Banks’ signature maneuvers, and Bayley posted to Instagram with a video comparison of her move to Banks’ doing the same from their match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Signs With Notable Hollywood Agency
Bianca Belair has new representation. As reported by Variety, the WWE Raw Women's Champion has signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation in all areas. The report states that WME will work to grow Belair's business through podcasting, acting, marketing and more. Belair is the latest acquisition for WME, as the agency recently signed actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), TikTok star Brooke Monk, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and more. Belair joins fellow WWE superstar Logan Paul under the WME banner, as the social media star turned wrestler inked a deal with them last July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 25
The Knockouts World Tag Team Championships were on the line Thursday night on Impact Wrestling as VXT's Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green defended against Mia Yim and Knockouts world champion Jordynne Grace. Would Grace and Yim be able to coexist just two weeks after they clashed for the top prize...
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
The WWE's post-Vince McMahon era signals a creative shift is occurring behind the scenes, led by Triple H
In three key areas, Triple H has drastically changed things, having replaced Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Explains His New WWE Schedule
Since coming back after taking a break at SummerSlam in 2020 and winning the WWE Universal Title a few days later, Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run. Reigns has maintained his title as Universal Champion for more than 700 days in a row. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and unify the belts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Public Request To WWE
After over six months away from the squared circle, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE during last night's episode of "Raw." As soon as his signature "Rebel Heart" song hit the arena's speakers, the crowd went wild, dishing out a "Johnny Wrestling!" chant to welcome him back. The punk/pop, female-led song is something Gargano always wanted to bring back to the company because "that's the pure Johnny Wrestling at his core," Gargano previously told ComicBook.
Yardbarker
WWE’s Roman Reigns says Triple H is a ‘babyface for the industry’
Roman Reigns believes Paul "Triple H" Levesque heading up WWE creative has led to a "honeymoon situation" and a "lot of excitement" in WWE right now. The Universal Champion appeared on an edition of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast released on Thursday and spoke about how he thinks Levesque has done so far.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Thanks Fans Following WWE Return
Johnny Gargano shocked the wrestling world this week by making his return to WWE during "WWE Raw" to a thunderous reaction, cutting a passionate promo about wanting to show his child that the biggest, most impossible dreams can come true. Fresh off his return, the former "NXT" Champion took to Twitter to thank the WWE Universe for the reaction.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on Vince McMahon's WWE Departure, Triple H Taking Over as WWE's Head of Creative
Roman Reigns spoke with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view and finally opened up about the company's two biggest stories of the year (and possibly in the last 20 years) — Vince McMahon's departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as the new Head of Creative and Talent Relations for the company. Last month's SummerSlam event marked the first WWE pay-per-view in roughly four decades to have someone other than McMahon as its booker and in the month since then the quality, viewership and overall fan excitement for Raw and SmackDown have been on the upswing.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns On Whether He'll Take On The Rock At WWE WrestleMania
Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania has been a pipe dream for many for some time now. With "The People's Champion" having yet to grace the WWE universe with his presence ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, the potential match at next year's WrestleMania is still up in the air.
PWMania
Top WWE RAW Storyline Continues on This Week’s WWE NXT
An essential WWE RAW storyline was continued on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lumis made his return to the WWE on August 8 RAW amidst a number of unexplained events backstage, including a car accident. At the conclusion of the No DQ main event, in which AJ Styles defeated The Miz, he was seen in the crowd but was soon removed by security. On the August 15 RAW, Lumis continued his antics by attempting to jump the barrier close to the announcers during the match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Styles. When Lumis was about to attack AJ during AJ’s match with Lashley, security quickly tackled him and pulled him back over the barrier as The Miz watched from ringside. On the commentary, the announcers mentioned Lumis, and his arm was later seen in the background of a backstage altercation between Theory and Dolph Ziggler. A few more bizarre backstage events were shown on the August 15 RAW, including a scene in which security and Adam Pearce put out a trash can fire with a fire extinguisher.
Comments / 0