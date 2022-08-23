An essential WWE RAW storyline was continued on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lumis made his return to the WWE on August 8 RAW amidst a number of unexplained events backstage, including a car accident. At the conclusion of the No DQ main event, in which AJ Styles defeated The Miz, he was seen in the crowd but was soon removed by security. On the August 15 RAW, Lumis continued his antics by attempting to jump the barrier close to the announcers during the match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Styles. When Lumis was about to attack AJ during AJ’s match with Lashley, security quickly tackled him and pulled him back over the barrier as The Miz watched from ringside. On the commentary, the announcers mentioned Lumis, and his arm was later seen in the background of a backstage altercation between Theory and Dolph Ziggler. A few more bizarre backstage events were shown on the August 15 RAW, including a scene in which security and Adam Pearce put out a trash can fire with a fire extinguisher.

