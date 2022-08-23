Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reunite with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in season four of hit action show The Boys: 'Can't tell you how excited I am'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will bring a taste of the Supernatural to The Boys. It was revealed Thursday that the actor, 56, had signed on to be a recurring guest star on season four of the hit Prime Video series. The job reunites him with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, 48, and...
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Exits Series After 12 Seasons
The 24th season of Law & Order: SVU will be the last for star Kelli Giddish, who has confirmed she will exit the show after more than a decade. The 42-year-old actress, who portrays Detective Amanda Rollins on the NBC series, began her statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU.
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Second Gentleman Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Vice President Kamala Harris: 'What an Adventure'
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is known to praise Vice President Kamala Harris any chance he gets — so it's fitting that on their eighth wedding anniversary, he took a moment to get sappy toward his wife. In a social media post on Monday, Emhoff, 57, wrote, "What an adventure...
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress and Glam from Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez amped up her glam for her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. While the Marry Me star hasn't revealed her full bridal wardrobe quite yet, she posted a teaser on her Instagram Tuesday, which linked to her On the JLo newsletter and shared that details would be coming for fans. In the closeup of the bride's glam, Lopez's face is covered with a sheer, tulle veil.
‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Marg Helgenberger Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Snap With Costar Matt Lauria
Marg Helgenberger of CBS’ CSI: Vegas is getting used to playing Catherine Willows again on the popular show. Willows, in case you didn’t know, was one of the main characters on CSI back in the day. Well, we are going to see her come on back in Season 2 of this spin-off. In this photo that Helgenberger shared on Tuesday through her Twitter account, we can see her out in the hot sun with Matt Lauria. On CSI: Vegas, Lauria plays criminologist Josh Folsom.
Ben Affleck Was Photographed Looking at Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Photos on Their Italian Honeymoon
Even on their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t completely disconnected from their phones. Page Six and the Daily Mail report the couple has flown back over to Europe following their Georgia wedding ceremony this past weekend—and Affleck was photographed showing Lopez wedding pics during a dinner in Tremezzo, Italy. One photo appeared to be the shot below that ran in Lopez’s On the JLo newsletter.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Acting Break After Robin Williams’ Death
Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about taking an acting break following the death of Robin Williams. The actor stepped away from her career after her The Crazy Ones co-star died to reflect and process the life-changing event. “I’ve been working my entire life. When I had kids — and it was right after Robin passed away — there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break,'” she told People. Gellar and Williams worked on the CBS sitcom between 2013 and 2014. The David E. Kelley show ran for one season on...
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Lawyer actress Neve Campbell has signed on to star in another television project from author Michael Connelly and writer-producer David E. Kelly. The ABC show is called Avalon and is based on a short story by Connelly, who created the series with Kelly. Campbell...
