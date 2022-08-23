ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning

After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

A Tire Fire In Upshur County

On Tuesday night, paramedics took a firefighter to the hospital after being injured at a large tire fire in the Pritchett area south of Gilmer. Several departments worked the fire on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. Officials said they were working to keep the fire away from houses. Gilmer, Gladewater, Pritchett, Big Sandy, East Mountain, West Mountain, and Diana fire departments were on the scene.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

TJC Trees Cut Down

Doctor Marietta Crowder and Dr. Kerfoot Walker have had long distinguished careers in medicine; but it's what they have done on their vacations that have affected people throughout the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks to DJ Dickerson about the formation of Shelby County's new cold case...
TYLER, TX
Rusk, TX
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large tire fire has gotten out of control on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. It is north of Hwy 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer. According to Big Sandy police, a Pritchett VFD firefighter was overcome by heat exhaustion and taken to a hospital. According to the Chief of Pritchett VFD, the firefighter was treated and released.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
inforney.com

Tyler council OKs construction of wastewater treatment plant administration building

The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved the construction of a new administration building at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city entered into an engineering services agreement with KSA Engineers for the design, bidding, construction and inspection at a cost of $467,700. Kate Dietz, city of Tyler director of...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Code Enforcement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized Tyler Code Enforcement on Thursday for their service to the community. Code Enforcement handles cases like high grass or weeds, trash in your yard, substandard structures, sign cases, obstruction of right of way, tree limbs down in yards and more. “If you’re looking...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
TEXAS STATE

