Read full article on original website
Related
Crews on scene of fire at Smith County wood grinding plant
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed. The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant. According to […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
easttexasradio.com
A Tire Fire In Upshur County
On Tuesday night, paramedics took a firefighter to the hospital after being injured at a large tire fire in the Pritchett area south of Gilmer. Several departments worked the fire on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. Officials said they were working to keep the fire away from houses. Gilmer, Gladewater, Pritchett, Big Sandy, East Mountain, West Mountain, and Diana fire departments were on the scene.
KLTV
TJC Trees Cut Down
Doctor Marietta Crowder and Dr. Kerfoot Walker have had long distinguished careers in medicine; but it's what they have done on their vacations that have affected people throughout the world. Updated: 3 hours ago. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks to DJ Dickerson about the formation of Shelby County's new cold case...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Area rainfall leads to lifted burn bans, city officials hope rain will help with water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — Heavy rainfall this week caused some counties to see a good few inches of rain. Rusk, Panola and several other counties announced the lifting of local burn bans. “Fortunately here in Rusk County, we saw better rain than our neighbors to the west so the last...
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
easttexasradio.com
Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
inforney.com
Chapel Hill ISD to pay tribute to fallen Smith County deputy, 2011 alumnus
A local sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty last month will be honored during a special ceremony at his former high school on Friday night. Chapel Hill ISD will honor the 2011 graduate before the football team's opening game Friday night. Community members are invited to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smith County deputy, driver OK in head-on collision from Sunday
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 23 and does not relate to the story. Both a Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy and another driver that were involved in a head-on collision on Aug. 20 have been released from medical care. At 9...
KSLA
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large tire fire has gotten out of control on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. It is north of Hwy 80 between Big Sandy and Gilmer. According to Big Sandy police, a Pritchett VFD firefighter was overcome by heat exhaustion and taken to a hospital. According to the Chief of Pritchett VFD, the firefighter was treated and released.
KLTV
Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
1 firefighter injured in large tire fire near Pritchett
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One firefighter has been taken to the hospital after being injured at a large tire fire in the Pritchett area on Tuesday night. Several departments are on the scene of the fire on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. Officials said houses are near the fire and they are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
57-Year-Old Darrell R. Fowler Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a single-motor vehicle accident occurred on Friday night in Rusk County. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview was heading [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
Officials respond to one-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 East in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 24200 block of Highway 31 East Monday evening. Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 are on the scene, according to a Facebook post from Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin.
More barricades go up in Henderson County due to flooding
UPDATE: County Road 2139 south is also barricaded now due to flooding. County Roads 2138 south, 2139 south, and 2428 are all closed due to flooding. County Road 1200 about 1/2 mile north of Cross Roads ISD is closed due to a culvert washout. Be extra careful on Pritchett Lane. Somebody drove through and destroyed […]
inforney.com
Tyler council OKs construction of wastewater treatment plant administration building
The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved the construction of a new administration building at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city entered into an engineering services agreement with KSA Engineers for the design, bidding, construction and inspection at a cost of $467,700. Kate Dietz, city of Tyler director of...
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Code Enforcement
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized Tyler Code Enforcement on Thursday for their service to the community. Code Enforcement handles cases like high grass or weeds, trash in your yard, substandard structures, sign cases, obstruction of right of way, tree limbs down in yards and more. “If you’re looking...
Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
Comments / 0