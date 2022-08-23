Ava thought her job as a librarian at the Library of Congress would mean a quiet, routine existence. But an unexpected offer from the U.S. military brought her to Lisbon, Spain with a new mission – posing as a librarian while working undercover as a spy gathering intelligence. That is just one character in Florida author Madeline Martin’s new book The Librarian Spy.

