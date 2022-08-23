ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida voters will choose between two familiar candidates in this November’s race for governor. On Tuesday, U.S. Representative and former governor, Charlie Crist, won the Democratic nomination, handily defeating Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried by nearly 25 points. "Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a...
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Reads: Author Madeline Martin's new spy novel

Ava thought her job as a librarian at the Library of Congress would mean a quiet, routine existence. But an unexpected offer from the U.S. military brought her to Lisbon, Spain with a new mission – posing as a librarian while working undercover as a spy gathering intelligence. That is just one character in Florida author Madeline Martin’s new book The Librarian Spy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

‘Keep Florida Free’ tour stops in Tampa featuring DeSantis, Rubio

TAMPA, Fla. - The Republican Party of Florida launched the Keep Florida Free Tour featuring special guests Governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and other prominent Republican candidates. The purpose of the tour is to rally and unite Republicans ahead of November's midterm election. During a stop in Tampa...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
fox13news.com

Push for electric air travel gains momentum in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - Electric air travel is gaining momentum, and there is a push to bring it to the Tampa Bay area in the next few years. A new technology could transform transportation, and it's called air taxis. The electric airplanes will offer high-speed travel powered by batteries. "Aircraft that...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
fox13news.com

Goal to bring air taxis to Tampa Bay

Every commuter dreams of being able to fly over the congestion and traffic jams. Turns out, that could be a reality in our region in the next few years.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy