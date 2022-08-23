Read full article on original website
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge Gov. DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida voters will choose between two familiar candidates in this November’s race for governor. On Tuesday, U.S. Representative and former governor, Charlie Crist, won the Democratic nomination, handily defeating Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried by nearly 25 points. "Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a...
Tampa Bay Reads: Author Madeline Martin's new spy novel
Ava thought her job as a librarian at the Library of Congress would mean a quiet, routine existence. But an unexpected offer from the U.S. military brought her to Lisbon, Spain with a new mission – posing as a librarian while working undercover as a spy gathering intelligence. That is just one character in Florida author Madeline Martin’s new book The Librarian Spy.
Bay Area shelters welcome beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility
TAMPA, Fla. - beagles were brought to the Bay Area after being saved from a mass breeding facility last month. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received 15 beagles and the Humane Society of Sarasota received 18. The Humane Society of the United States is leading what it calls a...
Let the campaigning begin: Crist, Rubio, DeSantis in Bay Area day after primary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and is now preparing to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The Pinellas native isn't wasting any time transitioning to the next phase of his campaign. Wednesday. Crist made his first post-primary campaign stop in St....
25 Florida school board candidates who were backed by Gov. DeSantis win in primary election
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis ran unopposed during Tuesday's Florida primary election, but he's celebrating a major victory. After throwing his support behind dozens of school board candidates, the majority of them won, including a few in Tampa Bay. DeSantis sees this as an overwhelming sign that his education...
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
‘Keep Florida Free’ tour stops in Tampa featuring DeSantis, Rubio
TAMPA, Fla. - The Republican Party of Florida launched the Keep Florida Free Tour featuring special guests Governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and other prominent Republican candidates. The purpose of the tour is to rally and unite Republicans ahead of November's midterm election. During a stop in Tampa...
Pinellas County civil rights leader Rev. Watson Haynes dies at 69
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Rev. Watson Haynes II, a civil rights pillar, who made a huge impact throughout the Tampa Bay region, passed away over the weekend, according to his family. Rev. Haynes was a political, faith and civil rights leader in Pinellas County, and we are told he passed...
Florida National Guard returns to Clearwater after training soldiers in Ukraine for nearly a year
CLEARWATER, Fla. - After nearly a year of training Ukrainian and ally soldiers, a special task force with the Florida National Army Guard returned home Thursday afternoon. The 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team also known as "Task Force Gator," touched down at St. Pete Clearwater International Airport Thursday. The men...
Florida primary: Breaking down the results and looking ahead to November
FOX 13's political editor Craig Patrick discusses Charlie Crist's win over Nikki Fried, and where he stands on issues. Plus. Patrick explains why the Val Demings vs. Marco Rubio race is important for the balance of the Senate.
Push for electric air travel gains momentum in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Electric air travel is gaining momentum, and there is a push to bring it to the Tampa Bay area in the next few years. A new technology could transform transportation, and it's called air taxis. The electric airplanes will offer high-speed travel powered by batteries. "Aircraft that...
15-year-old found safe after statewide Missing Child Alert
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - A Florida 15-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. No additional details have been reported.
Goal to bring air taxis to Tampa Bay
Every commuter dreams of being able to fly over the congestion and traffic jams. Turns out, that could be a reality in our region in the next few years.
Tampa Bay to see more dangerously hot days with 'feels like' temperatures over 100 degrees, new data shows
TAMPA, Fla. - New data shows counties in Tampa Bay will experience 35% to 45% more dangerously hot days when the "feels like" temperature tops 100 degrees. The entire country is facing the challenges of adapting to extreme heat, and it keeps rising. "So we're really locked in to what...
Florida's tourism healthier than ever before, officials say
The CEO of Visit Florida explains how tourism is rebounding since the pandemic in the state. They report tourism is up 20% from the same period last year.
