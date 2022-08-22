Read full article on original website
Howard County Crime Report: Robberies, Burglaries and Break-ins
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has issued the following information regarding...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department released the following incidents involving theft...
Howard County Police Blotter: August 22, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has issued the following information regarding...
Police: Columbia man stayed inside Giant Food store after hours then robbed it
A Columbia man is accused of remaining inside a Giant Food store after it closed, and then robbing the place.
Washington DC Man Wanted For Prince George's County Mall Shooting Charged With Murder
Police have identified a Washington D.C. man as a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at a mall in Hyattsville, authorities say. Stephon Edward Jones, 33, has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20 that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the food court of a mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to Prince George's County police.
Baltimore Police Release Photo of Person of Interest In Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person...
Baltimore Police Release Photo of Man Wanted in Recent Shooting
Baltimore, MD- the Baltimore Police Department has reported that a man wanted for a shooting...
D.C. Suspect Arrested for Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
No Suspects Yet in Last Week’s Double Murder in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to...
D.C. Police Release Picture Of Suspect Who Shot Victim Multiple Times
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest in Shooting of 37 Year-Old Man
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of...
18 Year-Old Shot In Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An 18 year-old was shot and hospitalized in Northeast Baltimore early this...
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
Car shot up while traveling on I-83 in Cockeysville Tuesday
An investigation is underway after police say a car was shot up while traveling on I-83 in Baltimore County Tuesday night.
D.C. Police Release Video Of Suspect Who Shot Victim During Fight
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying...
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Upper Marlboro Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Washington, DC resident Muhammad Salim, 58, was killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro early on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after being struck by a car that was later located by investigators.
Campaign sign ripped off wooden frame, stolen in Howard Co.
Police confirmed they are investigating a sign promoting Howard County Executive candidate Allan Kittleman was ripped off its wooden frame.
WBAL Radio
Three injured in accident on Thursday, including officer and K9
There's no word on the conditions of a City Police officer and his K-9 after they were involved in a crash on Thursday. It happened around 8 p.m. in Northwest Baltimore in the area of Rogers Avenue and Pimlico Road. The officer was taken to shock trauma to be looked...
Suspect Arrested for Two Separate Assaults Against Women in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore said tonight they have made an arrest in a...
Shore News Network
