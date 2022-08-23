Read full article on original website
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
Not like udder milk: 'synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals – including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical make up as animal milk, but is grown using an emerging biotechnology technique know as “precision fermentation” that produces biomass cultured from cells. More than 80% of the world’s population regularly consume dairy products. There have been increasing calls to move beyond animal-based food systems to more sustainable forms of food production. Synthetic milks offer dairy milk without concerns such as methane...
Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.65 to $100.99 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to...
Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
Energy price cap - live: Nearly half of Tory voters want power industry to be nationalised, finds poll
Nearly half of the Tory voters are in favour of renationalisation of the UK’s energy industry amid the cost of living crisis, a new poll has found.The call for renationalisation comes as millions of households are set to struggle to pay their bills after Ofgem increased the energy price cap on Friday. The UK’s energy regulator set the new price cap at £3,549 from 1 October, marking a sharp 80 per cent rise in the cost of energy.The poll conducted by YouGov for The Times found that 47 per cent of the Conservative voters support returning the energy companies...
Oil Climbs on OPEC Supply Cut Prospect, Demand Growth
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations OPEC will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
Chinese Drillers Work 15-Hour Days Building Wells in Drought-Hit Jiangxi
JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country's central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday. "These villages, all of them, are particularly dry," said Gao Pucha, 42, who...
U.S. Energy Secretary Urges Refiners Not to Increase Fuel Exports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this...
