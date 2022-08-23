Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation reflux
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - This time last year, the world's biggest central banks were united in getting the inflation story wrong. Now, as top policymakers gather for the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the U.S. central bank looks like it might manage a "soft landing" for its own economy, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.
Consumer prices fell, incomes rose in July as inflation eases
Consumer prices fell in July and wages rose even when adjusting for inflation, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index — the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation — fell 0.1 percent in July and rose just 0.1 percent when stripping out food and energy prices.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
nationalinterest.org
Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023
A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
TechCrunch
Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse
That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
CNN reports ‘staggering’ 72% of economists say the U.S. is in a recession or ‘headed there very soon’
CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will soon will enter one. This news, which marks a contrast from the network's attempts to present the economy as being strong, was delivered by reporter Matt Egan during "CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera."
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
CNET
I Bonds Fight Inflation With a 9.62% Return: How Long Will the Record-High Rate Last?
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to rein in high prices with interest rate increases, inflation continues to plague US households. With grocery prices up 11% since last year, American families are spending about $460 a year more on their usual purchases.
Pay Growth and Prices Picked Up, Keeping Fed on Track for Rate Increases
A woman shops for produce in the Bronx, July 27, 2022. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times) A wage growth measure that the Federal Reserve watches closely climbed swiftly in the three months through June and prices increased sharply last month, fresh economic reports showed Friday, developments that are likely to keep the central bank on track for future rate increases even as the economy shows some signs of cooling.
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
biztoc.com
Powell hits Wyoming to redefine Fed’s great inflation debate
Jerome Powell is expected to offer a darker message this week. His optimistic words at the annual Jackson Hole conference in 2021 were followed by the biggest sustained surge in prices that the U.S. has seen in four decades. Powell hits Wyoming to redefine Fed’s great inflation debate. Many...
Hungary cenbank seen hiking 100 bps to 11.75% next week as inflation surges
BUDAPEST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is expected to raise its base interest rate (HUINT=ECI) by 100 basis points to 11.75% next Tuesday, with more hikes to come this year as inflation keeps rising due to surging energy prices and a weak forint.
Take Five: Next up, it's U.S. payrolls and euro zone inflation
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Global economic unease is growing and the closely watched monthly jobs report in the United States and inflation gauges in Europe will arrive in the coming week at a key juncture for markets and central banks.
Mexico inflation maintains uptrend, rate hikes likely to continue
MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.42% during the first half of August, pushing annual headline inflation to 8.62%, both slightly ahead of market expectations, data from the national INEGI statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
