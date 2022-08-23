ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
BBC

Bank's recession warning matters to everyone

We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation reflux

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - This time last year, the world's biggest central banks were united in getting the inflation story wrong. Now, as top policymakers gather for the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the U.S. central bank looks like it might manage a "soft landing" for its own economy, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Core Inflation#Deflation#Banking#Business Industry#Brazil Central Bank#Moneda Asset Management
The Hill

Consumer prices fell, incomes rose in July as inflation eases

Consumer prices fell in July and wages rose even when adjusting for inflation, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index — the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation — fell 0.1 percent in July and rose just 0.1 percent when stripping out food and energy prices.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
World Bank
nationalinterest.org

Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023

A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse

That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ValueWalk

Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%

US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
BUSINESS
CNET

I Bonds Fight Inflation With a 9.62% Return: How Long Will the Record-High Rate Last?

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to rein in high prices with interest rate increases, inflation continues to plague US households. With grocery prices up 11% since last year, American families are spending about $460 a year more on their usual purchases.
BUSINESS
The New York Times

Pay Growth and Prices Picked Up, Keeping Fed on Track for Rate Increases

A woman shops for produce in the Bronx, July 27, 2022. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times) A wage growth measure that the Federal Reserve watches closely climbed swiftly in the three months through June and prices increased sharply last month, fresh economic reports showed Friday, developments that are likely to keep the central bank on track for future rate increases even as the economy shows some signs of cooling.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Powell hits Wyoming to redefine Fed’s great inflation debate

Jerome Powell is expected to offer a darker message this week. His optimistic words at the annual Jackson Hole conference in 2021 were followed by the biggest sustained surge in prices that the U.S. has seen in four decades. Powell hits Wyoming to redefine Fed’s great inflation debate. Many...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy