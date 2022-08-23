Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
US News and World Report
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
US News and World Report
Turkey Dismisses 'Meaningless' Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Warning
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister on Friday dismissed as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses over a U.S. Treasury warning that they risked being penalised if they maintained commercial ties with Russians under sanctions. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion...
Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate
Sparks flew Sunday as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro accused leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of massive corruption -- and drew accusations of "destroying Brazil" in return -- as they faced off in their first election debate. The president, who has been struggling to win over women voters, drew accusations of misogyny on social networks after the episode.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says 15 Chinese Aircraft Cross Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Fifteen Chinese fighter jets flew on Friday across the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which usually serves as an unofficial territorial barrier, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China continues military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage -- and it's pushing leatherbacks closer to extinction
Hundreds of endangered sea turtles have been caught in New Zealand’s commercial fisheries since 2002, according to a recent report released by the Department of Conservation (DOC). At least 80% are leatherback turtles, most likely from their western Pacific subpopulation which is considered critically endangered. The captures occur overwhelmingly in the surface longline fishery off the east coast of the North Island between January and April. Although this DOC report is recent, the authors make it clear the underlying data have been known to the New Zealand government for years. The lack of action to reduce the turtle bycatch risks damaging...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says China Still Carrying Out Military Activities Around Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 23 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Sunday, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. That included seven Chinese aircraft that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial...
US News and World Report
Slovakia's Neighbours to Patrol Its Skies, Freeing MiG Jets for Ukraine
MALACKY, Slovakia (Reuters) - Slovakia signed a deal on Saturday under which fellow NATO states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine. Slovakia has said it is ready to send...
US News and World Report
War Monitor: Israeli Strike Targeted Missile Depot in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media...
US News and World Report
Peru Government Proposes 9% Budget Increase for 2023
LIMA - The Peruvian government presented its 2023 budget plan to Congress Friday, proposing a 9% increase from this year's initial budget to 215 billion soles ($55.93 billion). According to the proposal, published on Congress' website, the government estimates economic growth of 3.5% next year, as announced Thursday by the...
US News and World Report
German Tourist Detained in Iran - Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) -A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance. The Iranian interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the detention. News of the arrest follows the detention...
US News and World Report
Russia Forces in Syria Say Israeli Jets Attacked Research Facility - Agencies
(Reuters) -Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf on Thursday, Russian agencies reported. Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and...
US News and World Report
Turks Frustrated by 'Deliberate' Increase in Number of European Visa Rejections
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish sports presenter Sinem Okten was surprised to see her visa application to Europe's Schengen area rejected twice, having visited often to cover matches and interview figures like Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp. "I applied first to Germany then to France. Both rejected my...
US News and World Report
Oil Climbs on OPEC Supply Cut Prospect, Demand Growth
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations OPEC will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
US News and World Report
UK Says It Is Unclear How Russia Will Recruit More Soldiers
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday it was not yet clear how Russia would achieve an announced large increase in its armed forces, but the boost was unlikely to substantially increase its combat power in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week to increase the...
US News and World Report
Ukraine on Edge After Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, Region's Towns Shelled
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian artillery fired at Ukrainian towns across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, local officials said on Sunday, adding to residents' anguish as reports of shelling around the plant fuelled fears of a radiation disaster. Russia's defence ministry said there was more Ukrainian shelling of...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Benefit Payments for People Arriving in Russia From Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people. The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles ($170) for people who...
US News and World Report
Chinese Drillers Work 15-Hour Days Building Wells in Drought-Hit Jiangxi
JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country's central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday. "These villages, all of them, are particularly dry," said Gao Pucha, 42, who...
US News and World Report
U.S. Energy Secretary Urges Refiners Not to Increase Fuel Exports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this...
