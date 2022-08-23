ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nature.com

ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Quantum gates activated with laser precision

A new method enables precise control of spin qubits in diamond by selectively activating them with a laser beam, thus paving the way to the control of spin qubits in dense arrays for applications in quantum technology. Optically addressable spins in solids provide a promising qubit platform for quantum networks,...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Pop-up rings to rule reactivity

An alcohol-functionalized cyclophane has been shown to form a bowl-shaped cavity large enough to host tris(bipyridine)ruthenium(ii). The macrocycle captures, and suppresses the activity of, the ruthenium complex in water but, when oxidized to its ketone-bearing counterpart, releases the ruthenium guest. Host"“guest chemistry is a fundamental pillar of supramolecular chemistry. It...
CHEMISTRY

