Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Embrace the future of imaging, today
With so many routes to take and unique decisions to be made, it pays to have imaging systems that support the way you work. Embrace solutions that will support you no matter how you evolve within your career with imaging systems from Carestream Dental. Featuring exceptionally fast scans, multiple fields...
Nature.com
Quantum gates activated with laser precision
A new method enables precise control of spin qubits in diamond by selectively activating them with a laser beam, thus paving the way to the control of spin qubits in dense arrays for applications in quantum technology. Optically addressable spins in solids provide a promising qubit platform for quantum networks,...
Nature.com
Pop-up rings to rule reactivity
An alcohol-functionalized cyclophane has been shown to form a bowl-shaped cavity large enough to host tris(bipyridine)ruthenium(ii). The macrocycle captures, and suppresses the activity of, the ruthenium complex in water but, when oxidized to its ketone-bearing counterpart, releases the ruthenium guest. Host"“guest chemistry is a fundamental pillar of supramolecular chemistry. It...
Nature.com
Audio long read: Hybrid brains – the ethics of transplanting human neurons into animals
Human cells transplanted into animal brains provide insights into development and disease but also raise ethical questions. Kendall Powell is a freelance writer in Boulder, Colorado. You have full access to this article via your institution. The development of brain chimaeras – made up of human and animal neurons –...
Comments / 0