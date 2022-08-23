ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing The 2022 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture

The 2022 New York State Fair Butter Sculpture has been unveiled. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been carving the sculpture for the last 20 years, began work on the 54th edition, using unsellable butter from Batavia, New York over a week ago. The butter used for the...
Ohhh, Doctor! New Delicious & Dangerous Fried Oreo at the State Fair

Don't tell MyFitnessPal, but the fried Oreos at the New York State Fair are getting a little more decadent this year. Country Corner, a staple at the NYS Fair for over 40 years, is putting a new spin on the fried Oreo. It's called the "Holy Oreo," and I'm not certain, but it's probably called that because you might die. My aortic valves are tightening just reading about it:
Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!

Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]

Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
Rain, Rain, DON’T Go Away! Drought Watch Declared For Our Area

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a drought watch in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties. Hochul is encouraging residents to conserve water whenever possible because of the unusually dry conditions. The public is urged to water lawns only when necessary, fix leaks, take short showers, and collect water in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners.
95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

