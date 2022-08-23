Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
New City Manager Márquez Talks Police Accountability and Public Safety
Pasadena Now sat down with incoming City Manager Miguel Márquez on Wednesday and discussed a range of topics. This is the second in a series of stories from that interview. [Updated] City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now he looks forward to working with the Community Police Oversight Commission, and also said the approach to accountability has to be balanced.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Citizen Service Center Sees Increase in Calls About Water Wasters
Pasadenans seem to be keenly aware of the importance of conserving water given the extreme drought conditions and water shortages. The City-operated Citizen Service Center (CSC) reported an increase in calls about wasting water month over month in 2022. “When these reports are received, they are automatically sent to our...
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters: Puzzled
I’m puzzled why Stephen Lipira mischaracterized my comments at the August 10th Planning Commission in his August 22 Letter to the Editor. He insinuated that I was insulting the residents of Northwest Pasadena. In fact, in criticizing the intrusive design of the housing development proposed at Fair Oaks and Villa, I referenced the injustice of the 210 Freeway being deliberately routed fifty years ago to divide the city, part of an historic policy to isolate Black and Brown residents of our city that I wrote about last year in Pasadena Now: “How a Black Pasadena Family’s Challenge to White-only Real Estate Covents Culminated in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling Outlawing Them Across America.”
pasadenanow.com
32 Great Things To Do in Pasadena on Saturday
EVENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 27, 2022 — Saturday, August 27, 2022. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park click for more information ». As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provide visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets. Everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer…
pasadenanow.com
PUSD Recognizes Aug. 27 as Dr. Trudell Jones Skinner Day, A Day of Remembrance of the Beloved Educator
The Board of Education at Pasadena Unified School District passed a resolution Thursday to declare August 27 as Dr. Trudell Jones Skinner Day, in honor of the former principal of Blair School who went on to become PUSD’s Senior Director of TK-12 Schools before she passed away in August 2021.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Heritage Drills Down On City’s Unique Relationships With Science and Technology on Sunday
One of the defining features of Pasadena is the great interest in science, technology and progress. Throop University opened in 1891, and by 1893 they were training students for work in the fast-paced industrial society. People such as astronomer George Ellery Hale, physicist Robert Millikan, and chemist Arthur Noyes transformed the school in 1920 into what we now know as the pioneering science and engineering university, California Institute of Technology.
pasadenanow.com
Seventh Annual Centennial Square Boxing Show Draws Hundreds
Punches flew outside City Hall Friday as the Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Service Department hosted its seventh annual Centennial Square Boxing Show in association with the Southern California Boxing Association and USA Boxing, Inc. More than two dozen boxers, both male and female, aged 10 to 33, battled in...
pasadenanow.com
Learning Works 10th Annual Invest in a Dropout!
Calling all Goblins, Ghouls, Witches, and Wizards! Learning Works Charter School (LWCS)’ 10th Annual Invest in a Dropout is taking place on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be a back yard, outside event. Do you have something cool to donate? Learning Works is...
pasadenanow.com
Might Morphin Power Rangers Land in Pasadena for Power Morphicon
Power Morphicon, a three-day event celebrating all things Power Rangers with celebrity guests, panels, and collectible vendors, will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center this weekend, wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 28. Power Morphicon, or PMC, is a biennial convention held primarily and exclusively in California. Although the convention was...
pasadenanow.com
School Board Takes No Reportable Action With Regards to San Rafael School Principal Under Fire for Racial Rant
[Updated Aug. 26, 2022 | 9:40 a.m.] The Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education on Thursday heard mostly favorable public comments regarding San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez, who was caught on camera making profane comments denouncing the school’s white neighbors. The Board took no reportable action...
pasadenanow.com
Change in Law Gets Pasadena Woman Convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter in 2011 Barber’s Killing New Chance in Court
Further proceedings are scheduled this week at the Pasadena Courthouse for Sabrina Octavia King, who is serving time in state prison after having been convicted in 2014 of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a well-known and well-liked Pasadena barbershop owner during a robbery on Sept. 20, 2011.
pasadenanow.com
Westridge School Kicks Off 2022-2023 School Year with Convocation
Yesterday, Westridge School kicked off its 2022-2023 school year with Convocation, the annual opening ceremony. This year, the school is thrilled to celebrate the installation Westridge’s 12th Head of School Andrea Kassar during the ceremony! Watch the highlights in the new video (above) and have a great year, Tigers!
pasadenanow.com
LA County Announces First Human Cases of West Nile Virus; Pasadena Experiences One Human Case
Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the county’s first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July including one in Pasadena. No specifics about the patients were released on Thursday — but according to the county Department of Public...
pasadenanow.com
John Muir High School Announces Fall Dual Enrollment Courses
John Muir High School Early College Magnet and PCC Northwest announces its Fall Dual Enrollment Courses. Classes start August 30, 2022. • Counseling 011: Learning Strategies and College Skills. • Counseling 012: Personal Growth and Development. • Counseling 017: Career Planning. • English 001A: Reading and Composition. • Geography 004:...
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Main Library Celebrates 55th Anniversary Sunday With a Performance from INCA
To celebrate Altadena Library’s 55th anniversary and thank the community, the Altadena Library District will be hosting crafts, outdoor games, a Fiesta Fantastic balloon artist, and a live performance from INCA, The Peruvian Ensemble, on Sunday, Aug. 28, starting at 11 a.m. at the Main Library at 600 E Mariposa Street.
pasadenanow.com
This Ain’t No Picnic Festival in Arroyo Today and Tomorrow
Goldenvoice presents its newest festival for 2022: “This Ain’t No Picnic,” coming Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28, to the shady oaks and parkland of Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The team behind Coachella, Stagecoach, Cruel World and Just Like Heaven said “This Ain’t...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Company Creates “Mind-bending Technology”
A Pasadena-based technology company has merged creativity and advanced technology that lets different people look at the same high-tech screen and see different information — each viewer sees just his or her own personalized information. “Imagine several passengers looking at the same screen at the same time, but each...
pasadenanow.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead
Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
pasadenanow.com
There’s a Change in the Weather: Heat Takes the Weekend Off
The weekend in Pasadena will see a sharp change in weather — a short-lived cooling off which in true Southern California style will pressage a week that will be hotter than last. An unusually deep marine layer will foster patchy morning fog and clouds then gradual clearing, with a...
