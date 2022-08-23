Read full article on original website
Related
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: August 26-28
Try Congolese pork ribs, Les Gourmets, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., $12.50. The newest restaurant to come to Broadway Food Hall is Les Gourmets Cuisine. Find lunch specials like these pork ribs or try chicken wings, beef kebabs, red snapper, tilapia, goat meat, or a Congolese legume bowl with pondu, fumbwa, musaka, ngai-ngai, and ndunda. Check out my splog from Monday to learn more about the BFH restaurant’s food. (AB)
Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
25newsnow.com
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
smilepolitely.com
Planted owners put down roots in C-U’s houseplant scene
If you were bitten by the houseplant bug during the pandemic, you’re far from alone. Forced to stay home during the biggest public health crisis in a century, many of us turned to the beautifying, calming effects of plants. Online and brick-and-mortar plant shops popped up, prices briefly went crazy, and soon, many of our living rooms became indoor jungles.
cutoday.info
UICCU Rewards New Homeowner With Trampoline
CHAMPAIGN, Ill,–While reading the story about a local resident who had purchased her first home from Habitat for Humanity, University of Illinois Community CU said it knew it wanted to do something to recognize the accomplishment. The resident, Kim Calhoun, is a mom to three children and a health...
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
Step Into a Time Machine and Visit an Illinois McDonalds in 1987
If you're too young to remember, life was a little different back in 1987. I can prove that with a throwback to that era showing what it was like inside a Rockford, Illinois McDonalds 35 years ago. Hopefully you'll be "lovin' it". A YouTuber known as Mr. Extreme (I don't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot
UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested on a murder charge. Police said they found a gun on him. Anderson is now in custody at the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
WAND TV
Seven people escape house fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., 60th
DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jacoby, Jr., of Decatur, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Mr. Jacoby and Marsha Butt were married on Aug. 18, 1962, in Decatur. He was a teacher and principal at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Both are retired, having been owners of General Fence Company. They...
Paris man dies after lawn mower rolls over
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris man has died following a mowing accident in rural Edgar County. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers were notified at 12:07 a.m. Thursday of a person pinned underneath a mower. Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris was pronounced dead at the scene by the Edgar […]
WTHI
Paris man dead following mowing accident
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
Comments / 0