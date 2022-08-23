Read full article on original website
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa
DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
Alleged Ottawa Shooter Tracked Down
A suspect in a shooting outside of an adult establishment in Ottawa has been tracked down almost a full year after the incident took place. Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Caffey of Naperville was taken into custody Sunday in Manteno. He was wanted on a warrant out of La Salle County for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 24-25
OREGON — On Aug. 24 at approximately 5:32 a.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 11,000 block of North Conger Road. After an investigation, it was learned that Lawrence Rodriguez, 49, of Byron was heading northbound on Conger on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, when a deer ran out in front of him and he struck it. Rodriguez was transported to Mercy Health Center by Byron EMS for minor injuries.
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
Rockford area H.S. football scores from Friday, August 26
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are Friday night’s high school football scores for games involving Rockford area teams from week one from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live each Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. BIG NORTHERN […]
Three arrested after burglary ring allegedly steals from gaming machines around state
(25 News Now) - Three people have been arrested in connection with burglaries to video gaming machines around the state, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Gino and Giulia Wuttke, along with Alyssa Slouka, are facing charges for their alleged involvement in stealing around $400,000 after Raoul’s office says the trio allegedly broke into businesses and robbed video gaming machines.
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
City of Dixon a better quality of living for one retired couple
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Joe and Karen Heilgeist moved to Dixon from Woodstock in September 2021. They retired from their jobs several years ago and wanted to improve their quality of life. “We’ve been to Lake Summerset, we’ve been to Galena, we’ve been to Apple Canyon and this just seemed...
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
Fiery car crash damages Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park
Police Blotter For Wednesday, August 24th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Brian Yarbrough, 35, of Earlville on a Grundy County...
Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs in Grundy Co.
A woman pled guilty in a Grundy County court case on August 19th. Robin Solner, 28, of Streator entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class two felony. Solner delivered the drugs to another individual somewhere in the Grundy...
4 charged in statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines, netting $400K, IL AG says
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said police have broken up a statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines.
DeKalb man sentenced for smuggling undocumented workers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Delacruz, 53, owner of Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Thursday for smuggling undocumented workers into the country for personal gain. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Delacruz admitted he paid a smuggling fee to bring an alien into the country to work […]
2 boys charged with attempted murder for shooting another in the back
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two DeKalb boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another boy in the back. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the investigation. According to the DeKalb Police Department, police found the victim in the 800 block of South 8th Street, […]
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
