See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
This is the Top Cheeseburger in Illinois, According to Yelp
Juicy, crispy, cheesy, and a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat -- Jimmy Buffet may have been onto something when he wrote "Cheeseburger in Paradise." And although the best, most tasty cheeseburger in Illinois may be subjective, a new nationwide cheeseburger ranking from Yelp says otherwise. According...
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
The Other Almanac Predicts Missouri & Illinois Winter Not So Bad
I did not know there are two different Farmer's Almanac. The new one thinks the upcoming winter for Missouri and Illinois will be horrific. The other one is now predicting that our winter really won't be so bad. As we shared a few weeks ago, the "new" Farmer's Almanac predicted...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
msn.com
Illinois planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities, ultimately sealing off wells no longer capable of producing enough fuel to help the state profit. Plans call for addressing anywhere from 600 to 800 wells, or up to 20% of...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Teachers In Illinois By District
A good education can open doors to a lot of opportunities. Studies have shown that most Bachelor’s degree holders earn nearly $26,000 more per year than high school graduates. If students decide that getting a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide them with the tools, skills, and support they need to make that decision.
Videos Show a Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Missouri & Illinois
It's been an active year in our skies when it comes to meteors, fireballs and such. That includes an event Wednesday evening when videos captured a fireball reportedly seen by hundreds over Missouri and Illinois. The American Meteor Society. dozens of reports from Missouri and Illinois of this meteor that...
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
fox32chicago.com
Shedd Aquarium free days return in September with 11 dates for Illinois residents
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents for 11 days this September. Any Illinoisan with a valid ID or proof of residency can see all the aquariums exhibits on the following days:. Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 from...
A List of the Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants in Illinois
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Illinois buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
