Illinois State

97ZOK

A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels

Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
GLENCOE, IL
97ZOK

Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
ROCKFORD, IL
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Illinois planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities, ultimately sealing off wells no longer capable of producing enough fuel to help the state profit. Plans call for addressing anywhere from 600 to 800 wells, or up to 20% of...
ILLINOIS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Teachers In Illinois By District

A good education can open doors to a lot of opportunities. Studies have shown that most Bachelor’s degree holders earn nearly $26,000 more per year than high school graduates. If students decide that getting a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide them with the tools, skills, and support they need to make that decision.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

