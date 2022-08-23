Baseball: Brill, Haugen suffer walk-off losses as seasons end at WBA state

Heartbreaking losses had both the Haugen Knights and Brill Millers bow out of the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament this weekend to end their seasons.

The Knights lost 6-5 on Saturday to Prescott after the Pirates came back in the final inning. Haugen followed that up with a 7-5 win over the Tony Hayshakers to finish 1-1, while Prescott went 2-0 in pool play to reach Sunday’s semifinals.

Brill was dropped by a walk-off home run by River Falls on Friday night, and then on Saturday the Millers were defeated 11-2 by the Eau Claire Cavaliers. The River Falls Fighting Fish went on to win the WBA state title, their second in the past three years.

In its opening game against Prescott, Haugen had jumped ahead with three runs in the opening inning on fours hits and then extended that to a 4-0 advantage after the top of the second. Prescott chipped away with single tallies in the second, third and sixth to make it a one-run game.

The Knights pulled back in front by two as Derek Robarge lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score Turner Swanson, but Prescott rallied in the bottom of the inning. The Pirates put two on with a walk and base hit. After a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position Prescott’s Luke Murphy plated two runs to tie it. A hit-by-pitch moved him to second and he later scored on a walk-off single from Billy Brookshaw.

Haugen had 13 hits in the contest but were only able to add one more additional run after the first two innings. Travis Thompson was 3-for-5, while Brady Verbsky was 2-for-2. Swanson and Callub Paulson each finished 2-for-3, and Robarge drove in two in a 1-for-3 game.

It was a five-run fifth that propelled the Knights in their victory over Tony. After Cole Paulson and Callub Paulson each had singles with one down, Reid Olson knocked in a run with a double. A base hit by Easton Stone brought in two to make it even at three runs apiece. Singles from Swanson and Thompson filled the bases, and then Berger drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. The final run of the frame came around to score after a hit by Darek Dieckman as Haugen went in front 5-3.

After the Knights added a run in the top of the sixth, the Hayshakers scored two to trim the Haugen lead to 6-5. Thompson gave Haugen an insurance run in the eighth scoring Olson, and then he worked around two base runners in the bottom of the inning and sent Hayshakers down in order in the ninth to win. Thompson struck out 12 in eight innings on the mound.

Olson led the offense going 3-for-5 with three runs score and one driven in. Cole Paulson was 2-for-4 and Stone, Swanson and Thompson were each 2-for-5.

For Brill in their opener on Friday night, the Millers found themselves trailing 1-0 after the Fighting Fish got back-to-back doubles in the fourth by Spencer Diedrich and Lucas Luedtke.

Brill rallied in the ninth as Bill Brown dropped a ball into the gap behind first base and hustled in for a double. Kirby Brunclik then evened the score by knocking Brown in on a single.

Ty Denzer gave River Falls the win on a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth.

Rece Dietrich struck out eight for the Millers in eight-plus innings. He walked three and allowed seven hits. Thomas Richter and Matt Juza were each 1-for-3, while the Millers also got hits from Brown, Brunclik and Brandon Johns.

In their second game of the tournament the Millers had Eau Claire push across single runs in the first, third and fourth innings to lead 3-1. In the sixth Brill start Hunter Ashlin allowed two hits and two walks as his day ended with 5.2 innings pitched. The Cavaliers then broke the game open against Juza, who came on relief with three walks. Jere Fisk took over on the mound and got out of the jam, but not before Eau Claire scored five runs for the 9-1 advantage.

The Cavaliers tacked on two more in the seventh to go up 11-1 and put the Millers in spot where they needed a run to keep the game going past seven innings. Brown kept Brill alive with a two-strike, two-out hit and then Brunclik drove a triple to right field to extend the game.

Brown was 3-for-5, while Brunclik, Walters, Ashlin and Dietrich finished the game 1-for-4.