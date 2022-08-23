ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haugen, WI

Baseball: Brill, Haugen suffer walk-off losses as seasons end at WBA state

By By Travis Nyhus
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

Heartbreaking losses had both the Haugen Knights and Brill Millers bow out of the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament this weekend to end their seasons.

The Knights lost 6-5 on Saturday to Prescott after the Pirates came back in the final inning. Haugen followed that up with a 7-5 win over the Tony Hayshakers to finish 1-1, while Prescott went 2-0 in pool play to reach Sunday’s semifinals.

Brill was dropped by a walk-off home run by River Falls on Friday night, and then on Saturday the Millers were defeated 11-2 by the Eau Claire Cavaliers. The River Falls Fighting Fish went on to win the WBA state title, their second in the past three years.

In its opening game against Prescott, Haugen had jumped ahead with three runs in the opening inning on fours hits and then extended that to a 4-0 advantage after the top of the second. Prescott chipped away with single tallies in the second, third and sixth to make it a one-run game.

The Knights pulled back in front by two as Derek Robarge lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score Turner Swanson, but Prescott rallied in the bottom of the inning. The Pirates put two on with a walk and base hit. After a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position Prescott’s Luke Murphy plated two runs to tie it. A hit-by-pitch moved him to second and he later scored on a walk-off single from Billy Brookshaw.

Haugen had 13 hits in the contest but were only able to add one more additional run after the first two innings. Travis Thompson was 3-for-5, while Brady Verbsky was 2-for-2. Swanson and Callub Paulson each finished 2-for-3, and Robarge drove in two in a 1-for-3 game.

It was a five-run fifth that propelled the Knights in their victory over Tony. After Cole Paulson and Callub Paulson each had singles with one down, Reid Olson knocked in a run with a double. A base hit by Easton Stone brought in two to make it even at three runs apiece. Singles from Swanson and Thompson filled the bases, and then Berger drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. The final run of the frame came around to score after a hit by Darek Dieckman as Haugen went in front 5-3.

After the Knights added a run in the top of the sixth, the Hayshakers scored two to trim the Haugen lead to 6-5. Thompson gave Haugen an insurance run in the eighth scoring Olson, and then he worked around two base runners in the bottom of the inning and sent Hayshakers down in order in the ninth to win. Thompson struck out 12 in eight innings on the mound.

Olson led the offense going 3-for-5 with three runs score and one driven in. Cole Paulson was 2-for-4 and Stone, Swanson and Thompson were each 2-for-5.

For Brill in their opener on Friday night, the Millers found themselves trailing 1-0 after the Fighting Fish got back-to-back doubles in the fourth by Spencer Diedrich and Lucas Luedtke.

Brill rallied in the ninth as Bill Brown dropped a ball into the gap behind first base and hustled in for a double. Kirby Brunclik then evened the score by knocking Brown in on a single.

Ty Denzer gave River Falls the win on a walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth.

Rece Dietrich struck out eight for the Millers in eight-plus innings. He walked three and allowed seven hits. Thomas Richter and Matt Juza were each 1-for-3, while the Millers also got hits from Brown, Brunclik and Brandon Johns.

In their second game of the tournament the Millers had Eau Claire push across single runs in the first, third and fourth innings to lead 3-1. In the sixth Brill start Hunter Ashlin allowed two hits and two walks as his day ended with 5.2 innings pitched. The Cavaliers then broke the game open against Juza, who came on relief with three walks. Jere Fisk took over on the mound and got out of the jam, but not before Eau Claire scored five runs for the 9-1 advantage.

The Cavaliers tacked on two more in the seventh to go up 11-1 and put the Millers in spot where they needed a run to keep the game going past seven innings. Brown kept Brill alive with a two-strike, two-out hit and then Brunclik drove a triple to right field to extend the game.

Brown was 3-for-5, while Brunclik, Walters, Ashlin and Dietrich finished the game 1-for-4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Brill, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Prescott, WI
City
Haugen, WI
City
River Falls, WI
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Dairy farmer thrives on daily challenges

Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Justin and Louisa Peterson. They own Creamery Creek Holsteins near Bangor, Wisconsin. They’re members of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. When did you begin farming and why?. Justin Peterson: I...
BANGOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wba#Seasons End#Knights#The Eau Claire Cavaliers
Curtis DeCora

How a Challenge Turned Into Award-Winning Wines in Hayward Wisconsin

Tamarack Farms Winery in Hayward WisconsinUnsplash. Nestled in the woods of Northern Wisconsin, you'll find a combination of BBQ ribs, Brisket, Farm Pizza, and award-winning wines. It sounds like an odd concept, but "Famous" Dave Anderson has a knack for making concepts work. Here you will find Tamarack Farms Winery, just 5 miles east of Hayward Wisconsin.
HAYWARD, WI
KIMT

Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOMI Owensboro

Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House

A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
gbnewsnetwork.com

Red Cross of Wisconsin Says: Be Prepared!

(GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 23rd, 2022) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now. Last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can learn how to get ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Woke policies are destroying Minnesota

Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
335
Followers
448
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy