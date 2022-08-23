ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

1390 Granite City Sports

Scattered Severe Storms Possible Sunday

UNDATED -- Storms will be possible again Sunday in the late afternoon, with better chances arriving Sunday evening and Sunday night. The National Weather Service says storm chances will be the greatest across much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities metro. Scattered severe storms are possible. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

New Program Helps Schools Buy Local

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Jensen Visits St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

