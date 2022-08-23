Read full article on original website
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
Stay in this “Shire in the Woods” Airbnb an Hour & a Half from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Winner Announced
ST. PAUL -- A new Princess Kay of the Milky Way has been crowned. Rachel Rynda from Le Sueur County is the 69th Princess Kay. She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families. Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the...
Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee
I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
Scattered Severe Storms Possible Sunday
UNDATED -- Storms will be possible again Sunday in the late afternoon, with better chances arriving Sunday evening and Sunday night. The National Weather Service says storm chances will be the greatest across much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities metro. Scattered severe storms are possible. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September
The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
How Many Of These St. Cloud Summer Bucket List Items Did You Cross Off This Year? [GALLERY]
We are just over a week away from Labor Day, which means that summer is coming to a close in Central Minnesota. How many of these summer essentials were you able to cross off your summer bucket list?. 1. ATTENDED SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE. If you haven't attended one of these...
New Program Helps Schools Buy Local
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
Jensen Visits St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Win Your Way Into Counting Crows and The Wallflowers at the State Fair
It's a Winning Weekend with 96.7 The River! We have tickets to see Counting Crows and The Wallflowers in the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair. The show is happening Friday, August 26th. Download the River Mobile App to your phone, and listen for code word Friday, August 19th...
The Final Summertime By George Of The Year Is Set For Wednesday
If you have been putting off getting to Summertime By George this summer, your time is about run out! The final chapter of the weekly concert series is set for Wednesday, August 24th when the Fabulous Armadillos take the stage. Summertime By George has grown into one of the area's...
Allegiant Airlines to Extend Flights Out of St. Cloud Airport
ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is extending the weekly flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida this winter. Starting in October and running through mid-February, there will be twice-weekly non-stop service to both destinations out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport. In mid-February, the flights to...
It’s A Florida Georgia Line State Fair Winning Weekend On 98-1!
Listen to 98-1 Minnesota's New Country this weekend, and keep that FREE 98-1 App handy as that is going to be your key to winning Florida Georgia Line tickets as they wrap up their touring as a group, at least as a group for now, on Wednesday, August 31st at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. We want to send you to the show!
