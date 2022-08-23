ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud, MN
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Jensen Visits St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week. The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon. The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Arr! Pirate Party At Pantown Brewing Set For Saturday

Listen up ye land lubbers! Pantown Brewing is hosting a Pirate Party at its brewery this Saturday (August 27th)!. Guests are asked to wear something pirate-themed when visiting on Saturday or be ready to "walk the plank." The event is planned in celebration of International Pirate Month and will feature beer releases, a costume contest and sea shanties.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

