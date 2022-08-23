Read full article on original website
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
boreal.org
Kayaker gets dose of ‘Minnesota nice’ from TikTok followers after his gear is stolen
The mighty Mississippi. Since July 23, America’s largest river has been home for kayaker Manny Forge. “The adventure of it, yes. You know, life is short,” Forge says. “I’ve walked across America, I’ve ridden a bike across America. This is kind of the big way to see the country.”
boreal.org
COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution
A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mprnews.org
Tornado watch for Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota until midnight Sunday
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until midnight Sunday night for central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and a portion of southern Minnesota:. Here are details of the tornado watch:. URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 526 NWS Storm...
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
tornadopix.com
Mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, most of which can be controlled by an iPad — check it out
A mansion on a private island on Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota, is for sale for $6.6 million. Most home systems, including heating and air conditioning, can be controlled by iPads. The five-bedroom home comes with a Hovercraft, which residents can use to access the mainland. A mansion on a private...
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In St. Cloud, Minnesota
When you think of Minnesota, what comes to mind? Its 10,000 lakes, the Minneapolis skyline, or Paul Bunyan and his blue ox Babe? All of those are certainly iconic aspects of the state. But there’s another side to Minnesota that often goes overlooked: its food. If you’re looking for a great restaurant scene outside of the Twin Cities, look no further than St. Cloud, Minnesota.
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in Minnesota
After damaging storms and a possible tornado tore through the Twin Cities metro area Saturday night, another round of severe weather is possible Sunday night. "Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon over central Minnesota. These storms should quickly form into one or more lines of storms that will move into western Wisconsin this evening," says the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
Storms in Minnesota today, this weekend; alarming mega-rains in the US
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has details on Wednesday's storm chances in Minnesota, and then looks into the crystal ball for this weekend's weather, which could be stormy. And yet again, another alarming mega-rain in the U.S. Sven's awesome intro: 0:00. Mega rainfall hits Mississippi 0:24. Where spotty storms will hit Wednesday...
fox9.com
Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
WDIO-TV
Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the...
American Queen Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh
Cruise line American Queen Voyages is launching the biggest trip in its 9-year history, and it's starting right here in Minnesota. Beginning in Red Wing and finishing in Pittsburgh, the American Countess will travel for 23 days, covering 1,772 miles. The trip will begin on July 24, 2023, with the ship coming back to Red Wing from Pittsburgh on Aug. 14, 2023.
