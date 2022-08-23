ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
boreal.org

COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
106.9 KROC

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Cincinnati#Fly Away#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sun Country Airlines
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In St. Cloud, Minnesota

When you think of Minnesota, what comes to mind? Its 10,000 lakes, the Minneapolis skyline, or Paul Bunyan and his blue ox Babe? All of those are certainly iconic aspects of the state. But there’s another side to Minnesota that often goes overlooked: its food. If you’re looking for a great restaurant scene outside of the Twin Cities, look no further than St. Cloud, Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
Bring Me The News

After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in Minnesota

After damaging storms and a possible tornado tore through the Twin Cities metro area Saturday night, another round of severe weather is possible Sunday night. "Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon over central Minnesota. These storms should quickly form into one or more lines of storms that will move into western Wisconsin this evening," says the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy