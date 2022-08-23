Read full article on original website
Mary Ann Brewer
Mary Ann Brewer, 63, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at her home after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Aug. 24, 2022. Mary was the daughter of Neil Carroll Colburn and Jane Pendleton. She grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School. Mary married...
Warm Weather for Wiscasset’s Second Annual Schoonerfest
Local musicians playing by the waterfront, reenactors camping on the Wiscasset Common, large schooners with fluttering sails traveling around the river: all were sights to be found at Wiscasset’s second annual Schoonerfest, held over the weekend, Aug. 19-21. This year’s Schoonerfest was met with warm weather and cloudless skies,...
Live Edge Music Festival Features Maine Bands
On Sunday, Sept. 18, from 12-6 p.m., Midcoast Conservancy will hold the 10th annual Live Edge music festival at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Live Edge is a fun-filled day of live music, great local food and beer and wine set in the midst of HVNC’s 1,000 acres of trails, pond shore frontage and bogs. This year’s all-Maine musical line-up includes Primo Cubano, The Gainers, The Hot Suppers and Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion.
