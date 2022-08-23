On Sunday, Sept. 18, from 12-6 p.m., Midcoast Conservancy will hold the 10th annual Live Edge music festival at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Live Edge is a fun-filled day of live music, great local food and beer and wine set in the midst of HVNC’s 1,000 acres of trails, pond shore frontage and bogs. This year’s all-Maine musical line-up includes Primo Cubano, The Gainers, The Hot Suppers and Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion.

JEFFERSON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO