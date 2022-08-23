It's a big weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway as the biggest Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race, the 49th annual Oxford 250 gets underway. Growing up in the Oxford Hills, I remember that the "250" was always a big deal for the area. Back then it was part of NASCAR and you saw many big-name NASCAR Winston Cup Series drivers come to Oxford Plains to race in the 250. Names like Geoff Bodine, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Maine's own Ricky Craven. They would race 250 laps with lots of local New England drivers around the 0.375 mile track in front of a crowd of 14,000 fans.

OXFORD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO