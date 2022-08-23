Read full article on original website
JamBase
Levitate Flannel Jam Tour 2022: Greensky Bluegrass, Molly Tuttle & More
The Levitate Flannel Jam traveling tour will bring a 2022 lineup featuring Greensky Bluegrass, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Midnight North and others to three venues in New England this fall. The trek starts at Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts on October 8; continues at Portland, Maine’s Maine Craft Distilling on October 9 and concludes on October 10 at Cisco Brewers on Nantucket.
Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine
Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
New Latin American Cocktail Bar Opens in Portland, Maine, This Friday
The exciting thing about living in the Greater Portland area is that it seems like new spots open up around town over night every night. Whether it’s a new boutique, cocktail bar, or brewery, there is always something new to explore. The only thing that’s tough about this is...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
phl17.com
“To EV or Not To EV!” The decision to do 1,400 mile vacation trek from Philly to Maine
“To EV or Not To EV!” That’s the most common automotive question I get these days. We all know the electric revolution is happening but many people are not quite ready to make the leap. Recently we were planning to take the really impressive new Hyundai Ioniq 5...
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Dinner Mates helps locals meet over food and drink
PORTLAND, Maine — For many of us, when we move on from high school, our number of friends starts dropping. Then college happens. People find a few good friends and hope to stay close. Then people move to another city, enter work life, some get married, and lose touch...
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
WMTW
Cobbosseecontee Lake Assoc., Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed team up to combat milfoil
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Milfoil is an invasive plant that spreads fast because it only needs a leaf to root into an infestation. It’s already been found in dozens of Maine lakes and ponds, including Cobbosseecontee Lake. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful lakes there is,...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
wabi.tv
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
WGME
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
lbmjournal.com
Two Maine dealers named among best places to work
BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
The Green Flag Drops For the 49th Annual Oxford 250 This Sunday
It's a big weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway as the biggest Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race, the 49th annual Oxford 250 gets underway. Growing up in the Oxford Hills, I remember that the "250" was always a big deal for the area. Back then it was part of NASCAR and you saw many big-name NASCAR Winston Cup Series drivers come to Oxford Plains to race in the 250. Names like Geoff Bodine, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Maine's own Ricky Craven. They would race 250 laps with lots of local New England drivers around the 0.375 mile track in front of a crowd of 14,000 fans.
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta
No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter
For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
WMTW
Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President
PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
