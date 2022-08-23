ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

JamBase

Levitate Flannel Jam Tour 2022: Greensky Bluegrass, Molly Tuttle & More

The Levitate Flannel Jam traveling tour will bring a 2022 lineup featuring Greensky Bluegrass, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Midnight North and others to three venues in New England this fall. The trek starts at Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Massachusetts on October 8; continues at Portland, Maine’s Maine Craft Distilling on October 9 and concludes on October 10 at Cisco Brewers on Nantucket.
PORTLAND, ME
101.9 The Rock

Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine

Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
BRUNSWICK, ME
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine

MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season

GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
GEORGETOWN, ME
lbmjournal.com

Two Maine dealers named among best places to work

BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
BELGRADE, ME
Q97.9

The Green Flag Drops For the 49th Annual Oxford 250 This Sunday

It's a big weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway as the biggest Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model race, the 49th annual Oxford 250 gets underway. Growing up in the Oxford Hills, I remember that the "250" was always a big deal for the area. Back then it was part of NASCAR and you saw many big-name NASCAR Winston Cup Series drivers come to Oxford Plains to race in the 250. Names like Geoff Bodine, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Maine's own Ricky Craven. They would race 250 laps with lots of local New England drivers around the 0.375 mile track in front of a crowd of 14,000 fans.
OXFORD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October

Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta

No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter

For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Inside the home of Maine's only U.S. Vice President

PARIS, Maine — A celebration is being held on Paris Hill in South Paris this weekend to honor former Maine governor, U.S. senator and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin. Hamlin was born inside a home on Paris Hill on Aug. 27, 1809, and is the only U.S. president or vice president ever from Maine.
MAINE STATE

