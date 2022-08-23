Read full article on original website
Preseason bowl projections for the Badgers
Preseason bowl projections for the Wisconsin Badgers don't offer much variety. As the 2022 season draws closer — the No. 18 Badgers open up with Illinois State on Sept. 3 — many national outlets are projecting Wisconsin to play in the Citrus or ReliaQuest bowls against teams like Arkansas, N.C. State or Tennessee.
Wisconsin football: Three takeaways from fall camp for the offense
Three storylines that emerged from fall camp on the Wisconsin Badgers offense.
seehafernews.com
Badgers Basketball Has Three Commitments From The Recruiting Class Of 2023
The Badgers basketball program currently has three commitments from the recruiting class of 2023. Two are scholarship players – 3-star combo guard John Blackwell and 4-star forward Gus Yalden. Coach Greg Gard has also secured a commitment from un-ranked wing Jack Janicki who had offers from several schools including...
Michigan State will be hosting a trio of elite pass rushers October 15
Michigan State football has a huge matchup on October 15 against the Wisconsin Badgers on the field, and the Spartans appear to be making it a huge day for their recruiting efforts as well.
Channel 3000
Former Badger Sarah Nurse makes history on cover of EA Sports’ NHL 23
MADISON, Wis. — From the ice at LaBahn Arena to the cover of the world’s top-selling hockey video game, Sarah Nurse continues to make history. The forward, who helped the Badgers reach four straight NCAA Frozen Fours from 2014 to 2017, became the first woman to ever feature on the cover of EA Sports’ NHL video game, joining Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras on the front of NHL 23.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
seehafernews.com
Roncalli Head Basketball Coach Resigns for New Position in Monona Grove School District
The man who led the Roncalli Boys Basketball team to two state titles, a runner-up finish, and was named the 2022 WIAA Coach of the Year has stepped down from his position. Joe Garceau has accepted apposition in the Monona Grove School District. Garceau joined the staff at Roncalli Catholic...
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
spectrumnews1.com
A Madison ordinance meant to protect birds is ruffling some feathers
MADISON, Wis. — A City of Madison ordinance from October 2020 is ruffling some feathers. It requires buildings that are more than 10,000 square feet to incorporate a pattern, such as dots or lines, to prevent birds from colliding with the glass. So far, the standards have survived a...
empowerwisconsin.org
Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology
MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
cbs2iowa.com
Wisconsin school board president dismisses parents' concern over curriculum, blames 'far right-wing groups'
LODI, Wisc. (TND) — During a school board meeting discussing a potential name change for the School District of Lodi's "social-emotional learning" curriculum, the board's president said he didn’t want to make the change just because the term has been "co-opted by far right-wing groups." We are proposing...
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
captimes.com
Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price
There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security
Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city.
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
Sign at east side Madison Barnes and Noble catches fire, quickly put out
MADISON, Wis. — A Barnes and Noble store at East Towne Mall will have to replace part of its sign after it caught fire Monday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the store just before 10 a.m. after a caller reported seeing fire coming from the sign above the store’s main entrance. Officials said one of the letters was burning, and materials were falling onto a ledge below.
