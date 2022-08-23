ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preseason bowl projections for the Badgers

Preseason bowl projections for the Wisconsin Badgers don't offer much variety. As the 2022 season draws closer — the No. 18 Badgers open up with Illinois State on Sept. 3 — many national outlets are projecting Wisconsin to play in the Citrus or ReliaQuest bowls against teams like Arkansas, N.C. State or Tennessee.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Badgers Basketball Has Three Commitments From The Recruiting Class Of 2023

The Badgers basketball program currently has three commitments from the recruiting class of 2023. Two are scholarship players – 3-star combo guard John Blackwell and 4-star forward Gus Yalden. Coach Greg Gard has also secured a commitment from un-ranked wing Jack Janicki who had offers from several schools including...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Former Badger Sarah Nurse makes history on cover of EA Sports’ NHL 23

MADISON, Wis. — From the ice at LaBahn Arena to the cover of the world’s top-selling hockey video game, Sarah Nurse continues to make history. The forward, who helped the Badgers reach four straight NCAA Frozen Fours from 2014 to 2017, became the first woman to ever feature on the cover of EA Sports’ NHL video game, joining Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras on the front of NHL 23.
1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A Madison ordinance meant to protect birds is ruffling some feathers

MADISON, Wis. — A City of Madison ordinance from October 2020 is ruffling some feathers. It requires buildings that are more than 10,000 square feet to incorporate a pattern, such as dots or lines, to prevent birds from colliding with the glass. So far, the standards have survived a...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology

MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price

There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
MONONA, WI
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully

MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. ﻿ Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sign at east side Madison Barnes and Noble catches fire, quickly put out

MADISON, Wis. — A Barnes and Noble store at East Towne Mall will have to replace part of its sign after it caught fire Monday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the store just before 10 a.m. after a caller reported seeing fire coming from the sign above the store’s main entrance. Officials said one of the letters was burning, and materials were falling onto a ledge below.
MADISON, WI
