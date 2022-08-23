Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish
Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gonzalez will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Josh Harrison moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Yardbarker
Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th
Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
Yardbarker
White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Issue
Moncada went 2-2 at the plate and made several nice plays in the field before his premature departure. He appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second inning on an athletic play that negated a bunt single attempt by Baltimore’s Terrin Vavra. Moncada came up a bit gingerly after recording the out and trainers attended to him on the field. However, the 27-year-old stayed in the game for a few more innings.
FOX Sports
Orioles and White Sox play in series rubber match
Chicago White Sox (63-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-59, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Orioles -105; over/under...
Ryan Mountcastle goes deep as Orioles hold off White Sox
Ryan Mountcastle’s three-run home run in the first inning helped carry the Baltimore Orioles past the visiting Chicago White Sox
FOX Sports
Johnny Cueto finding a new kind of success with Chicago White Sox
It’s a familiar tale in this game we love: Star pitcher who used to overwhelm hitters with his nasty arsenal is forced to change his style of pitching to account for the natural decline in velocity and stuff that usually comes with, you know, getting older. Sometimes they figure...
Yardbarker
Giolito and Sheets Boost White Sox to 5-3 Win Over Orioles
Chicago White Sox’ fans got a glimpse of the old Lucas Giolito on Wednesday night. A stellar outing from the righty and a slew of singles were enough for the South Siders to secure a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. We’ve seen the version of Giolito that has...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor out of Orioles' order Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Odor went 0-for-6 with a walk and a whiff in the first two games of the series. Terrin Vavra will start on the keystone and hit seventh.
