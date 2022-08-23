Read full article on original website
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Our Welcome to Colorful Colorado signs at our borders can be found on all sides of the state. Since their beginning, the signs have gone from the roadside to t-shirts, hats, key chains, and plenty of other swag at the visitor's center. Scroll on to learn more about the history...
It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
A tiny bat met an untimely and horrific death at Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Regrettably, this could have easily been avoided. Rangers from Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park shared this sad image last week via social media. Leave No Trace in Colorado. The tiny...
Economy - 18 Education and Health - 10 Colorado also ranked number five when it came to income growth. Things are not all great in the state of Colorado. It appears that there is a problem with crime in our state as Colorado has ranked in the top five when it comes to the highest crime rate.
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
If you love, or even only 'like' coffee, it's hard to resist the aroma of a fresh brew of that "black gold." Take a look at how Colorado stands out for its love of lattes and such. Just by taking a look around any city in the Fort Collins, or...
Sure, I know people cook with chicken feet. I never have because the idea of cooking with feet of any species freaks me out a little. How is it different than eating any other part of an animal? I don't know; it seems more obvious, I guess. Obvious that this was once a living "walking" animal. Plus, I own free-range chickens that might possibly be the most spoiled chickens alive.
Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
There is a large variety of cannabis to choose from in Colorado and if you're looking for the best, then look no further. The winners of the 2022 Cannabis Cup in Colorado were announced on August 21, 2022, and we have the results. What is the Colorado Cannabis Cup?. The...
It would be nice to live and play among the top one percent, wouldn't it?. Even if that isn't necessarily a dream of yours, I'm sure you can admit that, at the very least, it would be nice to be able to live comfortably without ever having to worry about money.
Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
Colorado has a rich history, but some of it is less well-known than other parts. For example, you've probably heard of Trinidad, Colorado, but have you heard of its former neighbor, the now-extinct town of Sopris?. Sopris was a small town just south of Trinidad and has a sad, tragic...
Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared. When it comes to having the necessary gear, it's better to overpack than to be without something you really want or need. At the same time, hikers want to also avoid having an overly heavy load.
Antarctica and Greenland are both thousands of miles away from Colorado, but these two places are surprisingly close to the Centennial State in a different kind of way. The two locations share a unique connection with Colorado. Ice cores from Antarctica and Greenland are stored inside the National Science Foundation Ice Core Facility in Lakewood. Ice cores are cylinders of ice drilled from ice sheets and glaciers. The ice contains information about the planet’s past and the history of its climate. The samples are used by scientists for studying and curating, as well as predicting future climate change.
Everybody loves a good feel-good story, and a recent one comes from right here in Colorado as a teenage girl with a rare, life-threatening disease was given her own prom by the community. Colorado Girl Has a Rare, Devastating Disease. The girl is 13-year-old Amaria Granger of Pueblo, Colorado, and...
