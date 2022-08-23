Read full article on original website
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
Matt Shakman Exits 'Star Trek' Movie
Director Matt Shakman, who was tapped to direct a new Star Trek film for Paramount has dropped out of the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.. This film would have been the fourth in the series following Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, first introduced in 2009's Star Trek. The news comes as Marvel announced Shakman was in talks to direct their new Fantastic Four movie.
Is 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Teasing the MCU Introduction of Skaar, Hulk's Son?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While we are all loving the bickering between Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), it seems like Smart Hulk is more than an expensive cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In fact, it looks like the strongest Avenger is going on his own journey during the series, one that could lead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction of Skaar, Hulk’s son. That’s because Hulk is currently involved with some unfinished business in Sakaar, the gladiatorial planet where the Hulk stayed for two years and the Marvel Comics home planet of Skaar.
How To Watch 'The Invitation': Is the Vampire Film in Theaters?
In 2019 Sam Raimi announced he was developing a horror film called The Bride, and movie fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Now after several changes in production companies, directors, and producers, the world is finally going to be able to see it under a different name: The Invitation. Taking cues from the classic Gothic novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman thrust into the glamorous world of old money and finds something much more sinister behind the gold-plated facade. While many horror films today have to adhere firmly to either the modern slasher camp or the subtle ghost story period piece, The Invitation seems to toe the line by bringing Victorian characters to the modern world. Here’s everything we know about where and how you can watch this summer’s newest horror hit.
'Echo' Star Alaqua Cox Confirms Filming Has Wrapped on MCU Series
Marvel Studios’ Echo has finished filming. The series’ titular actor Alaqua Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap. The series began filming in April this year after the character was introduced in Disney+’s Hawkeye which followed MCU alum Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson
Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
'Stranger Things': Erica Sinclair Is the Most Underrated Character
There are plenty of badass women in the Stranger Things universe. Season 1 featured Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Joining them in Season 2 were Max (Sadie Sink) and Erica (Priah Ferguson), and Season 3 added Robin (Maya Hawke) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) to the mix. Though the series has given each of the characters a time to shine, Erica Sinclair has to be the most underrated by far. Introduced in Season 2 as Lucas's annoying little sister, she has quickly become a character who has a massive impact on the characters around her and the fate of Hawkins, although she is often overlooked.
'The Flash': Ezra Miller Meets With Warner Bros. Discovery Execs to Discuss Film's Future
As Warner Bros. Discover is facing increased scrutiny for its sudden, massive axing of content from Batgirl to a number of HBO Max originals, all while reshuffling a number of its biggest films, the company and its embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller are looking to put out at least one fire in the meantime. An exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter states that Miller met with higher-ups in the company on Wednesday in an attempt to reassure them about its future.
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
‘Andor’s Adria Arjona on Her Relationship With Cassian Andor and the Way Tony Gilroy Created New Worlds and Characters
With Andor arriving on Disney+ September 21st, I recently got to speak with Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) about making the newest Star Wars series. Andor is a two-season event that starts five years before the events of Rogue One. The first season will cover a year, while the second season will cover the next four years in 3-episode blocks. Meaning episodes one through three will be year two, episodes four through six is year three, seven though nine is year four, and the final episodes will be year five and the plan is to end episode twelve right before Rogue One starts.
Shudder's 'V/H/S/99' Receives an Unsettling Official Poster From Creepy Duck Design
An official poster for Shudder's V/H/S/99, the fifth film in the successful indie horror franchise, has just dropped. Like the previous V/H/S films, V/H/S/99 is a found-footage anthology film that will consist of several short horror tales from a slew of different directors, as well as a wraparound story involving a sleazy teen. This installment of V/H/S will be the first to not see the return of any directors who are franchise regulars. Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Joseph Winter, and Vanessa Winter will all serve as directors for V/H/S/99.
From 'Catwoman' to 'Beetlejuice 2': The Unrealized Films of Tim Burton
There’s something melancholy about Wednesday, and not of the creepy, cooky, delightfully spooky variety that the Addams Family practice on a regular basis. From the beginning of his career, Tim Burton has been pigeonholed. Critics, fans, and detractors have all noted the pale faces, dark-rimmed eyes, pinstripes, spirals, and the mournful children’s choirs in Danny Elfman’s scores, and summed his work up as goth chic. Never mind that his first film was Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the color and gonzo humor in Beetlejuice or Mars Attacks!, the tenderness and sincerity in Edward Scissorhands or Big Fish, or the variety of mediums and subjects on display at his MoMA exhibition. The public perception of Burton is that of the dark but not-too-serious auteur with a penchant for outsiders, a la the Addamses. For such an inventive filmmaker to go with a project that everyone seems to feel he should do is a little disheartening.
'Clerks III': Kevin Smith Explains the Inside Joke Behind Ben Affleck's Cameo
Ben Affleck's cameo in Kevin Smith's Clerks III will feature an inside joke between Affleck and Smith. While speaking to Variety, Smith teased Affleck's role in the film. The inside joke comes from a message board on Smith's website ViewAskew.com. "[Affleck] was always fascinated by how much time I spent on it, and he was like, 'Who are these people? Why do you talk to them?' I was like, 'Because they're my bosses; they actually buy the tickets," said Smith. "Never mind what a critic says. This is the person that paid to see the movie." Affleck himself would later use the message board himself and interact with fans under a different name.
Karl Urban Opens Up About ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Anton Yelchin’s Tragic Death
'Star Trek' co-star Karl Urban explained that losing Anton Yelchin left an Enterprise-shaped hole in fans' collective hearts.
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Djinn and All Who Knew Him
George Miller is a genius. Most audiences might recognize him as the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, the insanely spectacular 2015 mega-blockbuster that scored $375 million in box office receipts and garnered an impressive ten Academy Award nominations including for Best Picture. It is easy to forget that Miller has also given us such tender and heartfelt films as Babe: Pig in the City and Happy Feet, showing just how versatile he is as a filmmaker and storyteller. Miller continues to surprise audiences with the fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing, which looks just as subversive and wildly entertaining as we've come to expect from the Mad Max mastermind.
Daniel Craig’s Stint as James Bond Helped Him Prepare for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Daniel Craig’s experience with big franchises — most specifically the James Bond series — helped him navigate the audience’s expectations for and the self-imposed pressures of making a Knives Out sequel. Craig told Empire that the challenge with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was to create something that could match the quality of the original “without it becoming a pastiche of itself.”
'The Sandman': Did the Constantine Gender-Flip Pay Off?
Adapting a work as influential as The Sandman is never an easy task. The Netflix series even had direct input from author and creator Neil Gaiman himself, so the show wouldn't wander far from the source material. Naturally what you see on a screen will always be different from what you read on a comic book, precisely for the reason that, well, the story is not only in your imagination anymore. So there are always bound to be some key aspects from one that don't necessarily translate to the other.
'Confess, Fletch' Trailer Has Jon Hamm Bringing Chevy Chase's Original Character Back to Life
It’s time to dust off your old VHS tapes because a character that came alive in them is officially making a comeback. Confess, Fletch is an upcoming comedy starring Jon Hamm (Mad Men). As it was announced last year, the Emmy winner was taking over the quick-witted character that was made famous by Chevy Chase (Community) in 1985’s Fletch. In both versions, Fletch is an investigative reporter that chases a big lead and gets caught up in a web of conflict and mystery. The follow-up story - and third overall - is set to premiere in mid-September.
