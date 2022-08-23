ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU

Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEDM

Angels Ascending: Louisiana Child Advocates Chosen for Top Honor

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. This year’s honorees are Alecia B. Bergeron (Baton Rouge), a beloved...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Food & Drinks
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Calvin, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Baton Rouge, LA
225batonrouge.com

Waffle House buys property near LSU campus

An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Family Recipes#Bakery#Volunteers#Nutrition Facts Label#Food Drink#Lsu Agcenter#Zachary High School#Royal Treats#Southern
WAFB.com

LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist (Source: LPSO) A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. Former LSU student slams LSU, other La. universities for sexual assault mishandlings. A woman who says LSU...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brproud.com

D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Acsension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 8/15 to 8/19

During the week of August 15 – August 19, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Kaleb Avery, 41119 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
225batonrouge.com

This week in Baton Rouge: Candle-making classes, Beyoncé meets Beethoven and more

Come to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for an intimate night of classical and modern pop music this Tuesday, Aug. 23. Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Concert will feature a talented quartet playing music from pop star Beyoncé and classical music composer Beethoven for one unforgettable night. The entire venue will be lit by candlelight as the quartet captivates the crowd with songs from two different artists.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy