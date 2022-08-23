Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is opening near the North Gates of LSU
Nogal Mexican Grill is set to open in the former Mr. Gatti's Pizza/Newk's Eatery space by the North Gates of LSU. The opening date for the restaurant at 3332 Lake Street is unknown. What to know where else new business construction is happening in Baton Rouge? See an interactive map...
KEDM
Angels Ascending: Louisiana Child Advocates Chosen for Top Honor
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. This year’s honorees are Alecia B. Bergeron (Baton Rouge), a beloved...
lsuagcenter.com
Master Gardeners to present cool-weather plants, underground beauties, Sept. 8 at the Zachary Branch Library
(08/23/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on cool-weather plants and underground beauties on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Zachary Branch Library, located on 1900 Church Street. The talks, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., are free and open to the public, but...
225batonrouge.com
Waffle House buys property near LSU campus
An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
KSLA
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century. The current mascot is Mike VII. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Research suggests that the mounds are the oldest known structures made by man in North America.
WAFB.com
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist (Source: LPSO) A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. Former LSU student slams LSU, other La. universities for sexual assault mishandlings. A woman who says LSU...
lincolnparishjournal.com
The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
wbrz.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives 40-ton donation after WBRZ report on critical need
BATON ROUGE - A local food bank received a massive donation of fresh and shelf-stable goods to help it keep up with unprecedented demand after a WBRZ report highlighting its needs gained traction. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank supplies goods to more than 100 food banks in 11 other...
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 9-year-old girl is being praised by the Baton Rouge Fire Department for her “bravery and quick action.”. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 24, BRFD stated Stafford Rose was with family and friends when someone began to experience a medical emergency. The...
theadvocate.com
A true family restaurant: For 44 years, customers have flocked to LeBlanc's for good food and fellowship
Her name has changed from LeBlanc to Waguespack, but it doesn't matter. Everyone still knows her as Ms. Barbara, the lady who always sits at the corner table at LeBlanc's Drive Inn. That is, when she's not taking orders behind the counter or helping out at the grill in the kitchen.
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist's office
brproud.com
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
5-Star LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Signs NIL Deal With Local Restaurant
Sampson Jr. continues to make the most of his NIL opportunities, being strategic with decisions
L'Observateur
Acsension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 8/15 to 8/19
During the week of August 15 – August 19, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Kaleb Avery, 41119 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to...
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: Candle-making classes, Beyoncé meets Beethoven and more
Come to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for an intimate night of classical and modern pop music this Tuesday, Aug. 23. Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Concert will feature a talented quartet playing music from pop star Beyoncé and classical music composer Beethoven for one unforgettable night. The entire venue will be lit by candlelight as the quartet captivates the crowd with songs from two different artists.
