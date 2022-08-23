Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Look: Official Suffers Embarrassing Moment During Nebraska-Northwestern Game
The players aren't the only people knocking off the rust during Week 0 of the college football season. Officials are also getting back into the swing of things. During Saturday's matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, a game official suffered an embarrassing fall while backpedalling away from a play.
Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss
Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022
With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
Highly ranked, in-state quarterback gets early offer from Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2025 quarterback from Brentwood, Tenn., picked up an offer from Tennessee coming off the first start of his high school career.
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022
With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi
Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Look: Video Of Nebraska Fans Reacting To Loss Goes Viral
It's been a tough few years to be a Nebraska football fan. This brutal stretch of Cornhuskers football continued with a crushing three-point loss to a double-digit underdog during Saturday's season-opening matchup against Northwestern. Video of dejected fans at a watch party in Lincoln is going viral on social media....
Austin Aune shines as North Texas wins season opener over UTEP
El Paso, Texas –– North Texas won its season and Conference USA opener 31-13 versus UTEP Saturday night in a rain delayed start. Junior quarterback Austin Aune shined in his first collegiate week one start, throwing three touchdowns on 236 yards. The Mean Green took the lead before...
Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss
Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
Nebraska football: It’s officially time to end the Scott Frost experiment
Scott Frost was brought in to turn Nebraska football around but he has done more harm than good with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten’s basement. Up 28-17 in the third quarter, Nebraska football looked like it was just going to run away with a season-opening win over Northwestern in Ireland.
Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday
Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup
After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
4-star PG Jizzle James announces top 3 schools
After many offers, Jizzle James has narrowed his list down to three schools: Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the LSU Tigers. The Class of 2023 prospect is the No. 10 PG and No. 64 overall basketball player in Top247.
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
