ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC

The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Larry Brown Sports

Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Villanova#Top 40#Donda Academy New#Usc#Lsu
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022

With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi

Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Fans Reacting To Loss Goes Viral

It's been a tough few years to be a Nebraska football fan. This brutal stretch of Cornhuskers football continued with a crushing three-point loss to a double-digit underdog during Saturday's season-opening matchup against Northwestern. Video of dejected fans at a watch party in Lincoln is going viral on social media....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Austin Aune shines as North Texas wins season opener over UTEP

El Paso, Texas –– North Texas won its season and Conference USA opener 31-13 versus UTEP Saturday night in a rain delayed start. Junior quarterback Austin Aune shined in his first collegiate week one start, throwing three touchdowns on 236 yards. The Mean Green took the lead before...
DENTON, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday

Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup

After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
DESOTO, TX
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
HUDSONVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy