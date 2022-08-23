ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea return home after a most horrendous weekend away in Leeds last time out, and take on struggling and winless Leicester City, who are certainly primed for some narrative winds themselves, especially given the standoff over Wesley Fofana. Plenty of potential pitfalls to try to avoid then, though one would...
The Independent

Manchester United draw Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonia in Europa League group stage

Manchester United have drawn Spanish side Real Sociedad, Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows Omonia in the Europa League group stages.Winners of the competition in 2017, United are back in the Europa League having failed to qualify for the Champions League last season. On their last tournament appearance in 2020/21, they reached the final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but lost to Villarreal on penalties in Gdasnk. New United manager Erik ten Hag will likely use the Europa League group stages to give chances to players on the fringes of the first team, given the packed fixture list ahead of the...
SB Nation

Wednesday August 24th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Guardian

Manchester draw Real Sociedad and Arsenal get PSV in Europa League

Erik ten Hag’s first taste of European football at Manchester United includes a trip to Moldova and matches against Real Sociedad and Neil Lennon’s Omonoia. The Europa League group stage draw also brought Arsenal a meeting with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV Eindhoven, who were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Rangers. Bodø/Glimt of Norway and Zurich complete the lineup in Group A for Mikel Arteta’s team.
SB Nation

2022-23 Champions League Draw: time, how to watch, and Tottenham’s potential opponents

Tottenham Hotspur’s long European nightmare is almost over. Spurs are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2020, and they will find out who their group stage opponents are in the Champions League draw, which will be held tomorrow, Thurs. August 25, at noon ET. The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be televised and streamed across the world.
City Transfer Room

Barcelona vs Manchester City Game Almost Sold Out

Manchester City play Barcelona tonight in a friendly, and the proceeds from the game will go to an ALS charity. The Spotify Camp Nou is almost sold out, with almost 80,000 tickets sold for the game, it is expected that it may sell out as it edges closer to kick-off time.
SB Nation

Newcastle, West Ham not giving up on Conor Gallagher loan idea — reports

Two Premier League clubs continue to push for Conor Gallagher’s loan signing, despite the unlikelihood of actually being successful in their attempts. According to the Telegraph and the Evening Standard, Newcastle United and West Ham United are still both pursuing Gallagher, hard and not so hard, respectively. Newcastle, who...
BBC

Liverpool discover Champions League Group A opponents

Liverpool will face Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A in this season's Champions League. The group stage starts on 6 September and runs to 2 November, with the last-16 ties then being played over a month from 14 February to 15 March. The quarter-finals are in April and the...
SB Nation

Watch Party

There’s no doubt that being at live games is an amazing experience — but sometimes money, time or travel restricts even the most diehard fans from being at the stadium in person. This is why SB Nation has created the ultimate “homegating” guide so fans can cheer on their team in style from the comfort of their own home.
BBC

Newcastle United may already be part of elite in England, data suggests

Newcastle United could already be considered an elite Premier League club, according to data from analysts Nielsen Gracenote. The Magpies have improved dramatically since a Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover in October and the appointment of head coach Eddie Howe a month later. They drew 3-3 with champions Manchester City...
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Dele Alli leaves Everton for Besiktas on loan

Dele Alli’s short spell as an Evertonian has come to an end with the midfielder joining Besiktas on a season-long loan. The Turkish giants are believed to have an option to make the move permanent in January or at the end of the campaign. It means Dele leaves the...
Yardbarker

Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season

A reliable journalist has somewhat ‘confirmed' Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, despite Interest from Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting youngsters in world football and has been prioritised by both Liverpool and Real Madrid for next summer’s transfer window. The...
Yardbarker

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Early Team News And Predicted Line-Up

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace on Saturday at 3pm, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after dropping points to Newcastle United last time out. Pep Guardiola would have been hoping to escape last night's friendly with no new injury concerns, but unfortunately that didn't happen. Luke Mbete joined the injury list, with Kalvin Phillips a possible concern too.
