Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley
Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado out for finale vs. Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Arenado notified the team early on Thursday. Tommy Edman was listed to start at third base and bat seventh in the lineup for the...
thecomeback.com
Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions
As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Hoyer: "Three or Four" Unvaccinated Cubs' Players Won't Make Toronto Trip
Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer shared that "three or four" Cubs players will not be able to enter Canada due to the country's vaccination guidelines for the team's road trip to Toronto. The Cubs play the Blue Jays next week.
Yardbarker
8 Series to Circle on Cubs’ 2023 Schedule
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 schedule, and let’s just say, it’s wonderful. For the first time in MLB history, each team will play every other club at least once. As part of MLB’s push for a balanced schedule, each team will now play just four series against divisional opponents, two series against the rest of the teams in their league, and one series against each team in their opposite league.
Yardbarker
Cubs Dominated by the St. Louis Cardinals in 13-3 Loss
The Chicago Cubs have been playing good baseball. They did not on Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite taking the first of two on Tuesday, the Cubs lost in spectacular fashion 13-3 in the evening game, one that also saw Chicago's slugger Franmil Reyes have to pitch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs Season
Today, we take a quick look at a handful of somewhat positive stories to try to find a semblance of a silver lining to the disappointing ChiCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. Spoiler Alert: The Chicago Cubs don’t make the MLB postseason this year. What started as an attempt to achieve mediocrity, at this point the Loveable Losers are somewhere between thinking about putting together a run towards a .500 season and just trying to not lose 100 games. While Cubs fans lament the frustrating and forgettable 2022 campaign, it is worth exercising our perspectives and noting a few intriguing and mostly positive stories before we put a lid on it.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
Yardbarker
Cubs Radio Voice Pat Hughes Headlines 2022 Cubs Hall of Fame Class
In the top of the third inning during Wednesday’s Chicago Cubs game, President of Business Operations Crane Kenney joined Pat Hughes in the radio booth. Kenney began his discussion by indicating that there were going to be three new additions to the Cubs Hall of Fame, which was reopened in 2021. The members hang on the wall in the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field. Kenney shared a pair of names, then asked Cubs radio broadcaster and living legend Pat Hughes to read the last name. Have a tissue handy.
Broadcaster Hughes ‘speechless’ over Cubs HOF nod
Pat Hughes said he was hoping one day his name would join the illustrious group of former players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and key figures in the Cubs Hall of Fame. “You always hope for things like that,” Hughes said. “But some things are almost so lofty that you don't really dwell on it because you don't want to be disappointed. So, I did not sit around thinking about it a lot.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Cubs bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Brewers
Chicago Cubs (54-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-58, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -157, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2...
Cubs Prospect Wesneski Inches Closer to Promotion
Pitcher Hayden Wesneski, the Cubs' 12th-ranked prospect, could see a debut in the majors before the end of the season.
AdWeek
WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks diagnosed with capsular tear in shoulder
Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks has been dealing with shoulder discomfort for more than a month, and while initial MRIs did not reveal any structural damage, a newer MRI and second opinion revealed a capsular tear, Hendricks explained to reporters yesterday. While capsule tears are often ominous injuries with quite...
Cubs Select Nicholas Padilla
The Cubs have selected the contract of right-hander Nicholas Padilla from Triple-A Iowa and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader, per a club announcement. Jason Heyward was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding 40-man move. Chicago also formally announced its previously reported selection of righty Javier Assad and optioned righty Kervin Castro to Iowa. Chicago’s 40-man roster is now at capacity.
Yardbarker
Would WR Antonio Brown be a good fit for Bears?
Brown, 34, has more left in the tank. Before his meltdown with the Bucs last season, he had 42 catches for 545 yards paired with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. Over 12 seasons, nine with the Steelers, he has 928 catches for 12,291 yards and 83 TD catches. Chicago...
Bulls reportedly interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo
The Bulls are showing interest in former NBA big man Kostas Antetokounmpo, according to Christos Tsaltas of SDNA.gr. Antetokounmpo spent the 2021/22 season with LCLC ASVEL, the champion of the French LNB Pro A league that also competes in the EuroLeague. However, he’s reportedly interested in an NBA return, and after a strong recent performance with the Greek national team in a victory over Turkey, Antetokounmpo was contacted by Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, Tsaltas reports, per Google Translate.
Comments / 0