Today, we take a quick look at a handful of somewhat positive stories to try to find a semblance of a silver lining to the disappointing ChiCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. Spoiler Alert: The Chicago Cubs don’t make the MLB postseason this year. What started as an attempt to achieve mediocrity, at this point the Loveable Losers are somewhere between thinking about putting together a run towards a .500 season and just trying to not lose 100 games. While Cubs fans lament the frustrating and forgettable 2022 campaign, it is worth exercising our perspectives and noting a few intriguing and mostly positive stories before we put a lid on it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO