Richland, WA

105.3 KISS FM

Fabulous Fun to be Had at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick

If you haven't been to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, you need to go. I went with my co-worker and his wife. We had a blast. Of course, the big deal was the entertainment. The concert featuring Fastlane and Starship, with Mickey Thomas was awesome! Starship rocked with the crowd by performing their smash hits Jane, Sara, Nothin's Gonna' Stop Us Now, Set The Night To Music, and so many more. Growing up in the '80s, I loved Starship.
KENNEWICK, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA

A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
105.3 KISS FM

An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care

I've always resented the fact that when my childhood dog died, my father made me board the school bus like it was any other day. I don't think I've truly ever forgiven him for that. My dad passed away in 2008 but recently I had an incident that took me right back to that fateful day and I was bound and determined not to make the same mistake from childhood.
KENNEWICK, WA
105.3 KISS FM

2 Richland Homes Go Up in Flames Early Wednesday Morning

Two groups of residents are having to seek temporary housing after their homes were destroyed by an early Wednesday morning fire in Richland (August 24). Richland investigators seeking the cause of the blazes. Just prior to 12:30 AM Richland Fire responded to the 2300 block of Boulder Street, located near...
RICHLAND, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Pair Sought in Kennewick Fraud Investigation

Not a lot of details have been released yet, but Kennewick Police are looking to ID these two. This man and woman are being sought in connection with (apparently) alleged fraud in Kennewick. KPD did not say if the investigation includes any other areas besides Kennewick, but they are pictured here leaving a retail location.
KENNEWICK, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
RICHLAND, WA
