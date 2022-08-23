Read full article on original website
The #1 Wine Tasting Room in the Nation Is in Walla Walla
A New Nationwide Poll Names A Walla Walla Winery #1 With Wine-Tasting Room. Walla Walla gets to add another accolade to its reputation for being in wine country as a panel of wine experts has selected their #1 wine tasting room in the nation. Walla Walla Beat Out Other Famous...
Pasco’s FREE Fiery Foods Festival Promises Fun for All on September 10th
Mark the date of Saturday, September 10th for F-U-N in Pasco!. That's the date set for the Fiery Foods Festival at the Pasco downtown Farmer's Market Pavilion. The family-friendly festival will be going on from 3 pm till 9 pm. If you enjoy all things spicy, this is for you!
Fabulous Fun to be Had at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick
If you haven't been to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, you need to go. I went with my co-worker and his wife. We had a blast. Of course, the big deal was the entertainment. The concert featuring Fastlane and Starship, with Mickey Thomas was awesome! Starship rocked with the crowd by performing their smash hits Jane, Sara, Nothin's Gonna' Stop Us Now, Set The Night To Music, and so many more. Growing up in the '80s, I loved Starship.
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
Fundraiser for Pasco Family-They Lost Everything in Devastating Fire
Bonnie and Bellah Gordon lost everything in a fire at their Pasco home Sunday morning. The women awoke to the sounds of shattering glass and blaring smoke and fire alarms. Everyone made it out of the burning home including all the fur babies. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to...
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care
I've always resented the fact that when my childhood dog died, my father made me board the school bus like it was any other day. I don't think I've truly ever forgiven him for that. My dad passed away in 2008 but recently I had an incident that took me right back to that fateful day and I was bound and determined not to make the same mistake from childhood.
10 Songs We Want Starship To Perform at Kennewick’s Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo
Starship Is Set To Perform At The Benton Franklin Fair And Rodeo On August 26th. I'm a huge Starship fan. I'm looking forward to seeing the band perform at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo on August 26th. 10 Songs From The Starship That'll Take You Back In Time. Members...
UPDATE-Police Issue Another Vulnerable Missing Alert for Carly
There have been several missing person alerts for this person in the past (UPDATE BELOW) Kennewick Police Friday morning August 26th issued another missing person alert for Carly, who has been the subject of several in the past. She was last seen around 6 AM. Carly is 30, but Police...
Richland School District Sued Over Student Bus Stop Accident
Information has been released about a lawsuit filed against the Richland School District concerning a bus stop accident last October. The student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street after the bus left, says the lawsuit. A local Tri-City and Yakima law firm has filed the suit in...
2 Richland Homes Go Up in Flames Early Wednesday Morning
Two groups of residents are having to seek temporary housing after their homes were destroyed by an early Wednesday morning fire in Richland (August 24). Richland investigators seeking the cause of the blazes. Just prior to 12:30 AM Richland Fire responded to the 2300 block of Boulder Street, located near...
Can You Help Zillah Police ID These Shameful Theft Suspects?
Zillah Police are asking for your help to identify 4 thugs who cased a store. On Sunday, August 21st, at about 12:40 am, the 4 men broke into the Cherry Patch Store at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road. They broke the glass door to gain entry into the convenience store and stole merchandise.
Pair Sought in Kennewick Fraud Investigation
Not a lot of details have been released yet, but Kennewick Police are looking to ID these two. This man and woman are being sought in connection with (apparently) alleged fraud in Kennewick. KPD did not say if the investigation includes any other areas besides Kennewick, but they are pictured here leaving a retail location.
Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault
A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
