Kansas City, MO

Tracking Chiefs' wave 2 roster cuts from 85 to 80 players

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have already gone through one wave of roster cuts and they’re nearly through their second wave. With preseason Week 3 fast approaching, they’ll soon turn their attention to trimming the roster to 53 players.

Here’s a look at the timetable for roster cuts:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 3:00 p.m. CT: 90 to 85
  • Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 3:00 p.m. CT: 85 to 80
  • Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m. CT: 80 to 53

The Chiefs have already made three cuts en route to 80 players leaving the roster at 82 players. We’ll track the remaining two moves the team makes down below:

Cut: DB Nasir Greer

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Signed: May

Waived: August

The undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest had to overcome an ACL injury suffered in the 2020 season. His action in Kansas City during training camp and the preseason was fairly limited, working primarily with the fourth-team defense. Greer saw just four special teams snaps in preseason Week 2. We named him as one of the team’s underrated performers in preseason Week 1, but it appears he didn’t do enough.

Cut: OL David Steinmetz

AP Photo/David Banks

Signed: July

Waived: August

Steinmetz was added ahead of the Chiefs’ 2022 training camp amidst holdout concerns with Orlando Brown Jr. still absent from team activities. He was mostly alternating between playing left guard and left tackle with the fourth-team offense. He allowed 1 pressure on 15 pass-blocking snaps during the preseason according to PFF. His run-blocking grade, however, came in well below average.

Cut: CB Brandin Dandridge

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Signed: February

Waived: August

Dandridge was one of the reserve/future players signed by the team following the 2021 NFL season. He moved to Lee’s Summit when he was 12 years old and played for Blue Springs South and attended Missouri Western State University. Last season, he played with the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL, recording the second-most interceptions in the league (4). He managed a pass defended in preseason Week 1, but recorded no stats against the Commanders in preseason Week 2.

Wave 1 roster cuts from 90 to 85

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
  • CB Lonnie Johnson
  • WR Gary Jennings
  • WR Omar Bayless
  • OL Evin Ksiezarczyk
  • DL Austin Edwards
  • WR Devin Gray
  • Signed: DT Danny Shelton

