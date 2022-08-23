ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Eric Bieniemy: Patrick Mahomes has done a great job distributing ball in Chiefs' offense

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs’ first-team offense has been impressive through two preseason games. An emphatic message to the rest of the league that the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill won’t slow down their progress.

The efficiency of Patrick Mahomes has many talking around the league about the league’s former MVP appearing sharper than ever during the preseason. Mahomes has most recently connected with new targets like Justin Watson and Jody Fortson leading to some big plays on the field.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shared his thoughts on Mahomes spreading the ball around to different receivers during Monday’s press conference.

“Let me just say it this way – and hopefully, I understand your question the right way – I don’t think he’s feeling any pressure to get rid of it,” said Bieniemy, “I think he’s just doing a great job of distributing the football. The thing that I think that we’ve added – and obviously, we know what took place this offseason, we lost a great player who’s going to continue to be great – but the thing that we’ve added, we’ve added some pieces. And these guys are doing a heck of a job.”

Mahomes has led three successful touchdown drives through two preseason games, showing that he’s in sync with teammates new and old. He finished Saturday’s win over the Washington Commanders with 12 completions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes to a number of different receivers during the performance.

“I think we have a lot of depth at many positions, not just at the running back position,” said Bieniemy. “We’ve got depth at that position as far as the receiver room and the tight end room. Pat is just doing a great job of distributing the football. And the thing that he does in practice, he finds all those guys and keeps them all involved, so everybody’s working to get open. So, I just think that’s the chemistry that’s being formed, and you see guys just working to improve upon it.”

The Chiefs have seen great production from new receiver Justin Watson, and the expectations remain high for rookie Skyy Moore. Marquez Valdes-Scantling had his moments in the offense and JuJu Smith-Schuster should be right back in the mix upon his return from injury. But they also have depth at running back and tight end that will contribute to the success of this new offense too. Mahomes could soon be showing critics that he has the ability to raise the play of any of his teammates as he begins his pursuit of another Super Bowl title.

