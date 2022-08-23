ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley wins procurement award

Moreno Valley has been recognized for its procurement services. The city recently received a 2022 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the non-profit National Procurement Institute, according to a statement on the city’s website. Moreno Valley was one of 73 entities in the United States and Canada to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Meet Lauren Valdez: The Youngest Member of the Crafton Hills College Class of 2022

YUCAIPA, CA— For Lauren Valdez, Crafton Hills College was the perfect place for her to make connections and discover opportunities. About two years ago, the now 18-year-old Redlands resident made the choice to take the California Proficiency Exam and start her college career at the Yucaipa-based college. “I was...
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035

Within 12 years, California wants to phase out the sales of new gas cars, which would end up forcing car buyers to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles. This regulation is the first of its kind in the world to end the sale of traditional gas cars. Other states have set voluntary regulations. California Air The post California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035 appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program

Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
INGLEWOOD, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Inland Empire welcomes Chicano museum

Many flock to the downtown area of Riverside California to see Cheech Marin’s newest project, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicno Art & Culture (The Cheech) . In partnership with Riverside Art Museum (RAM) , The Cheech experience starts next door to the Mission Inn, taking the place of Riverside’s old public library. The pieces are organized throughout the museum all based around a common theme of Chicano culture.
RIVERSIDE, CA
precinctreporter.com

Clyde Williams Succumbs: Dedicated to SBVC & Community

It’s hard to tell just how many thousands of Black students that Clyde Williams ushered on toward higher education at San Bernardino Valley College in over four decades in outreach and recruitment at the campus. Shalita Tillman arrived there back in 2000 and remembers walking down the hallway as...
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard

A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway,  was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
LAKE FOREST, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
COSTA MESA, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Beautiful And Affordable Palm Springs Vacation Homes

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to scheduling an affordable vacation, many people may not assume that a trip to Palm Springs, California, would fall under the definition of “affordable.” But, alas, it’s true! If heading to this beautiful West Coast spot is on your bucket list, there are lots of options in or right outside of Palm Springs that can be had for an average of under $250 a night.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
