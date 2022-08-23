Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley wins procurement award
Moreno Valley has been recognized for its procurement services. The city recently received a 2022 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award from the non-profit National Procurement Institute, according to a statement on the city’s website. Moreno Valley was one of 73 entities in the United States and Canada to...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Meet Lauren Valdez: The Youngest Member of the Crafton Hills College Class of 2022
YUCAIPA, CA— For Lauren Valdez, Crafton Hills College was the perfect place for her to make connections and discover opportunities. About two years ago, the now 18-year-old Redlands resident made the choice to take the California Proficiency Exam and start her college career at the Yucaipa-based college. “I was...
California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035
Within 12 years, California wants to phase out the sales of new gas cars, which would end up forcing car buyers to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles. This regulation is the first of its kind in the world to end the sale of traditional gas cars. Other states have set voluntary regulations. California Air The post California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035 appeared first on KESQ.
postnewsgroup.com
Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program
Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
viewpointsonline.org
Inland Empire welcomes Chicano museum
Many flock to the downtown area of Riverside California to see Cheech Marin’s newest project, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicno Art & Culture (The Cheech) . In partnership with Riverside Art Museum (RAM) , The Cheech experience starts next door to the Mission Inn, taking the place of Riverside’s old public library. The pieces are organized throughout the museum all based around a common theme of Chicano culture.
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
KTLA.com
Megan Telles’ Rancho Cucamonga community helped reach her dreams
KTLA 5 reporter Megan Telles realized her reporter dreams in the Inland Empire. A self-described “Army Brat,” she traveled the world alongside her parents and older brother. Her high school years were spent at Rancho Cucamonga’s Los Osos High School. “My senior year I was ASB president....
San Bernardino, CA real estate market update
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for San Bernardino, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
precinctreporter.com
Clyde Williams Succumbs: Dedicated to SBVC & Community
It’s hard to tell just how many thousands of Black students that Clyde Williams ushered on toward higher education at San Bernardino Valley College in over four decades in outreach and recruitment at the campus. Shalita Tillman arrived there back in 2000 and remembers walking down the hallway as...
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard
A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway, was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
travelawaits.com
10 Beautiful And Affordable Palm Springs Vacation Homes
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to scheduling an affordable vacation, many people may not assume that a trip to Palm Springs, California, would fall under the definition of “affordable.” But, alas, it’s true! If heading to this beautiful West Coast spot is on your bucket list, there are lots of options in or right outside of Palm Springs that can be had for an average of under $250 a night.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Rialto, CA real estate market update
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Rialto, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley home spared in late night garage fire on Inca Trail
A fire in a garage attached to a single family home in Yucca Valley was quickly put out by the San Bernardino County Fire Department last night (Aug 26) – sparing the attached home. Firefighters quickly responded to reports of an attached garage on fire on the 7500 block...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Cheech Marin talks presenting at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and opening a center for the arts in Riverside
This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on August 28, 2022.
IE Voice
San Bernardino, CA
