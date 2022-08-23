The Rehoboth Lions will be sponsoring our 33rd Golf tournament on Saturday October 15 with a shotgun start at noon. This year’s tournament will again be held at Swansea CC. which has been voted as the “ Northeast 2022 Course of the Year” by the New England Golf Course Owners Assovciation. The tournament will be limited to 18 foursomes and it will be first come first serve. As of the end of August there are only 9 foursomes available for this tournament. Prizes will include foursomes to Swansea CC, Swansea Executive Course, Segregansett CC, Montaup CCC, Hillside CC, Pine Valley Golf Course, and John Parker Golf Course. There will be cash prizes for the putting contest, as well as other great prizes. Cost is $125 per person, $500 per team, and includes golf, cart, and great buffet meal. Tee sponsorships as well as corporate sponsorships are encouraged. Sign up forms are available at the Lions website, https://rehobothlions.org/?tribe_events=rehoboth-lions-2022-golf-tournament, or contacting Ray Medeiros at medeirr@comcast.net regarding tee sign sponsors or corporate sponsorships.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO