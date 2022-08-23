Read full article on original website
Women's lunch starting in September:
We will meet the 3rd WEDNESDAY of the month at 11:30am still supporting our local area restaurants. If you are interested in joining our group, please call or text Beverly at 1-401-749-4841. September 21st at 11:30am at Davenports EP. October 19th at 11:30am at Toti's in Seekonk.
East Providence Girl Scout Troop 447 News
East Providence Girl Scout Troop 447 has worked very hard to complete their outdoor journey which included 4 badges: Night Owl, Trail Blazing, Primitive Camper and Take Action (a service project.) They donated multiple cases of cookies to local Fire Stations, and the Police Station. And celebrated their year at the beach.
Rehoboth Animal Shelter News
There are a few cats and a dog at the Rehoboth Animal Shelter. This month's cat is Louise. She is a spayed female tabby cat. Louise is friendly but very timid and spends most of her time at the shelter under her blanket. She would be much more comfortable in a quiet home.
Holiday Fair at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Off Rte. 152, Seekonk, Mass, will hold its annual Holiday Fair on Friday, November 11, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm and Saturday, November 12, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm in the church basement. Super Raffles include Cash Prizes, HDTV, Scratch Tickets, our...
Town of Seekonk to Unveil Newly Renovated Connelly Field and Mooney Track
Seekonk — Superintendent Rich Drolet and Connelly Field Turf & Mooney Track Renovation Building Committee Chairperson Stephen Prew are pleased to announce the unveiling of Seekonk's newly renovated Connelly Field and Mooney Track. The newly renovated Connelly Field and Mooney Track boasts a new synthetic turf field, which replaces...
West Place Animal Sanctuary Fall Visitors Weekend
What: The public is invited to visit and fall in love with the furry and feathery farm animal rescues of West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton. Guests will get up close and personal with alpacas, donkeys, horses, pigs and a variety of other animals, all while learning about the non_profit organization’s life-saving work. Interactive and guided tours leave every 30 minutes, and guests can explore unique and hand-crafted items from the farm in the West Place gift shop.
Hornbine School Open September 11th & 25th
The Hornbine School first opened in the school year 1847-1848. It was closed and sold approximately ninety years latter in 1937. Interested Rehoboth residents raised money to buy and repair the building during the 325th Rehoboth Town Anniversary in 1968. The Hornbine School has been open to the public as...
Seekonk Artist Network announces return of Seekonk Open Studios!
Seekonk Artist Network is happy to announce the return of Seekonk Open Studios!. Enjoy this self-guided tour viewing the amazing artwork of more than 18 local artists at 8 various studios/homes in Seekonk. Work will include sculpture, photography, pottery, printmaking, fine woodworking, floral, mixed media, jewelry, painting, assemblage art and live music at one location.
CHORUS OF EAST PROVIDENCE - NEW MEMBER OPEN SING
The Chorus of East Providence will hold its Open Sing rehearsals on September 6, 13 and 20, 2022. These rehearsals are open to anyone interested in joining the Chorus. No auditions are necessary— just a love for singing and a willingness to commit to weekly rehearsals. The Chorus performs...
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
Hennessey’s Back to School Fun - #HennesseyRising
Hennessey Elementary is excited to begin a new year of teaching and learning with our heroes! We continue to work with students and families to best meet the needs of all of our students and school community. Our first school event, our annual Ice Cream Social, was a huge success...
Psychic Fair Fundraiser
The Falls Firebarn Museum of North Attleborough History will hold a Psychic Fair Fundraiser at the museum from 12 until 5 on Saturday, September 17th. The cost of a 15 minute reading is $20 and an admission charge of $2 includes a chance at a door prize. The fair includes psychics, mediums, Reiki, animal communicators, animal Reiki, Tarrot cards, stones, Angel card readers and more on both floors of the museum located at 100 Commonwealth Ave. in the Attleboro Falls section of North Attleboro. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be available at each station. Some psychics prefer that a mask be worn so we ask that you please bring a mask with you. Help the Falls Fire Barn Museum by marking your calendars for this Psychic Fair Fundraiser.
Gallery 175 is Showing Strange, Weird, and Fanciful Artwork
Gallery 175 in downtown Pawtucket, RI is showing the work of four artists who are inspired by dreams, nightmares, absurd occurrences, and fantasy worlds. On view from August 27 through October 28, 2022, this unique collection of artwork will appeal to an audience that appreciates the artists’ creative imaginations as demonstrated by both their imagery and use of media.
Paws of Comfort Pup-Kin Family Fun Festival
The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions invite you to our Pup-Kin Family Fun Festival at Araujo’s Garden Center, 1522 Williams St, Dighton, MA on Saturday, September 17th from 10am-3pm. There will be a variety of vendors and crafters. Also available - food trucks. Children’s activities include face painting a photo booth. and more. Learn the difference between a service dog and a therapy dog, there will be dog demonstrations, Also present - Military dogs from Camp Edwards. There will be a variety of fantastic raffles. Don’t miss out, come join the fun.
September 2022 Activities for Children @ East Providence Public Libraries
Follow this link to add your email to our newsletter list!. Evening Family Storytime at Weaver Library. Mon, Sept 12,19, 26 at 6:30. Special guest Beauty the Bookish Princess on Sept 26! Geared for ages 2-6. Outdoor Toddler/ Preschool Story & Play at Weaver Library. Tues, Sept 13, 20, 27...
Seekonk Athletic Booster Club Annual Golf Tournament
The Seekonk Athletic Booster Club will hold their annual golf tournament on Monday, September 12 at Ledgemont Country Club. The event begins with a shotgun start at 9:00. The cost of $125 includes 18 holes of golf, cart and a buffet lunch. Foursomes are encouraged, but individual golfers are also welcome to participate. All funds raised will support the athletic programs at Seekonk High School. Please contact Karen McKenna at kmckenna10@aol.com to request a registration form.
Rehoboth Lions 33rd Annual Golf Tournament
The Rehoboth Lions will be sponsoring our 33rd Golf tournament on Saturday October 15 with a shotgun start at noon. This year’s tournament will again be held at Swansea CC. which has been voted as the “ Northeast 2022 Course of the Year” by the New England Golf Course Owners Assovciation. The tournament will be limited to 18 foursomes and it will be first come first serve. As of the end of August there are only 9 foursomes available for this tournament. Prizes will include foursomes to Swansea CC, Swansea Executive Course, Segregansett CC, Montaup CCC, Hillside CC, Pine Valley Golf Course, and John Parker Golf Course. There will be cash prizes for the putting contest, as well as other great prizes. Cost is $125 per person, $500 per team, and includes golf, cart, and great buffet meal. Tee sponsorships as well as corporate sponsorships are encouraged. Sign up forms are available at the Lions website, https://rehobothlions.org/?tribe_events=rehoboth-lions-2022-golf-tournament, or contacting Ray Medeiros at medeirr@comcast.net regarding tee sign sponsors or corporate sponsorships.
