Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Chicago White Sox (62-60) take on the Baltimore Orioles (63-58) Tuesday in the 1st game of a 3-game set at Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Orioles lead 3-1

The White Sox continue their inconsistent ways, dropping 4 out of 5 in the last few days. They are still 11-9 in the last 20 games and 16-14 in the last 30. They just can’t seem to string together any semblance of consistency. They’re a solid road team, though, at 32-29. They have a chip on their shoulder as the O’s took 3 of 4 from them at home in June.

Baltimore continues to hang around being a pest for contenders. They’re 5-5 in the last 10 games and 17-13 in thelast 30. Tuesday’s starter, Austin Voth, has been a pleasant surprise on a staff of surprising results. The Orioles are tied for 16th in ERA, which would probably have been about a +400 wager if you placed it at the beginning of the season.

White Sox at Orioles projected starters

RHP Dylan Cease vs. RHP Austin Voth

Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA) makes his 25th start. He has a 1.17 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9 and 12.0 K/9 in 133 2/3 IP.

  • Looked mortal in his last start: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K against the Houston Astros
  • Dominated Baltimore June 26: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K

Voth (3-1, 4.86 ERA) makes his 11th start and 34th appearance. He has a 1.41 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 in 66 2/3 IP.

  • Has a 2.81 ERA over 14 games and 10 starts since being acquired from Washington
  • Went 3 IP with 1 ER on 1 H and 2 BB while fanning 3 against the White Sox June 24

White Sox at Orioles odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:01 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): White Sox -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Orioles +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): White Sox -1.5 (+122) | Orioles +1.5 (-150)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -102 | U: -122)

White Sox at Orioles picks and predictions

Prediction

Orioles 4, White Sox 3

The Orioles almost got the White Sox in Cease’s last start. They scored 2 in the 9th to fall 4-3. They’ll have a similar formula Tuesday in providing body blows while he’s on the mound before the eventual knockout to the bullpen. Plus, Cease’s stuff hasn’t been as good his last few starts. He’s approaching his career high in innings and could be wearing down. Nonetheless, ORIOLES (+115) feels like a bargain.

I’m absolutely rolling with Orioles +1.5 (-150), and I wouldn’t be surprised if this were steamed up to -170 or more before first pitch. Baltimore, though inferiorly talented, are a better team than the White Sox. They’re also 35-23 at home. Take the ORIOLES +1.5 (-150).

Three of the 4 matchups have seen 7 or fewer runs this year. The wind is also blowing in from left-center at 7 mph. The O’s have hit the Under 5 out of 6 times. It could be close, but LEAN UNDER 7.5 (-122).

Community Policy