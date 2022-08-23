Read full article on original website
Related
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025
"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
Phone Arena
What will the Samsung Galaxy Tab Fold look like? Just take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has proven time and time again that it is the undisputed king of foldables. While we are waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to officially launch on August 26th, we have decided to take a look at what the Korean tech giant could have in store for us.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro: Google Play Console confirms specifications for upcoming flagship killer
It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
New One UI Beta Shows Some of the Features Heading to Your Samsung Galaxy Soon
Samsung's One UI 5 beta program is well under way. It allows users to road test Samsung's take on Android 13 and also reveals some of the features that will be exclusive to Samsung phones when it launches fully perhaps as early as October. The second beta is rolling out...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung asks customer to destroy high-end 980 Pro SSD before sending it back for RMA
It is no secret that Germany (and the EU) has one of the strictest data protection laws on the planet. While most of them are centred around how "big tech" handles user data, there are some obscure clauses that cover some offline aspects. Igor's Lab found out about Samsung's interesting new RMA policy when they tried to return a nearly dead, high-end 2 TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Incremental design changes might not be enough to justify the upgrade - and suggest Samsung may need a new chapter in its smartphone evolution
Samsung releases its two new foldable smartphones on Friday – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The smaller and cheaper of the two devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, flips open like a retro 90s phone thanks to a horizontal hinge through the middle of the screen.
notebookcheck.net
Updated RTX 4080 specs surface with allegedly faster 23 Gbps memory and more power consumption than previously rumored
Prolific leaker kopite7kimi is continuing to update the alleged specs of the upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series cards. At the start of the month, kopite mentioned that the RTX 4080 will be based on the AD103 GPU, pack 9,728 CUDA cores, 16 GB of GDDR6X VRAM operating at 21 Gbps, and a 256-bit wide memory bus. The leaker also reported the TDP of the card to be 420 W. He then lowered the power draw prediction for the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4080 a few days later. Per the updated specs at the time, the RTX 4080 was slated to consume 320 W. The leaker has once again tweaked his RTX 4080 hardware specs.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch and Gear S3 receive new firmware updates
Samsung has surprised owners of its pre-One UI Watch smartwatches with a new round of software updates. Spotted by Tizen Help, the updates have arrived for the Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch 3, which are six years, five years and two years old, respectively. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch 3 should still receive software updates for a while yet, but it is unusual for Samsung to continue updating the Galaxy Watch and Gear S3.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip to focus on battery efficiency
Qualcomm will be prioritizing power draw efficiency and sustained performance with the second edition of its new Snapdragon 8 chipset nomenclature that is supposed to appear in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, report industry insiders. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is currently in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D could offer up to a 30% performance uplift over their non-3D counterparts
Many argue that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D arrived a tad too late. With the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 Raphael processors launching mere months after, the CPU won't be able to keep its spot as the best gaming processor for long. However, AMD hopes to remedy the situation with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D by launching them much earlier in the release cycle. Controversial YouTube leaker Moore's Law is Dead has now revealed some new information about the Zen 4 X3D SKUs, such as their performance and tentative release date.
notebookcheck.net
POCO M series is to be augmented by a MediaTek Helio G99-powered device
According to POCO's latest teaser, its next upcoming Android device might by powered by a new MediaTek Helio-series processor. Despite the affordable nature of the silicon, the brand also hints strongly at a finish often reserved for higher-end handsets. The resulting product might launch in India soon. Android Leaks /...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaker reports camera design finalisation and subtle ergonomics change
Ice Universe has commented again on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a smartphone the leaker has tweeted plenty about in the last few weeks. As we discussed earlier this month, Ice Universe continues to believe that Samsung will equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the ISOCELL HP2, an improved version of the ISOCELL HP1, a 200 MP camera sensor that debuted in the Moto X30 Pro. Presumably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature better camera processing than the Moto X30 Pro too, not just a superior camera sensor.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could receive facial recognition support to improve fingerprint sensor accuracy
It is no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have sub-par fingerprint scanners. The first in Google's Pixel series to launch with under-display fingerprint scanners, Google even confirmed that it had used a superior sensor in the mid-range Pixel 6a. However, people were quick to find security issues with the latter, which is less than ideal for a biometric authentication method. Rumours about the Pixel 6 Pro finally receiving Face Unlock support, most recently last month courtesy of Android 13 code.
When will my phone get Android 12?
Need to know which phones will get Android 12, or have already? Here is all the latest information we have.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series officially confirmed to debut shortly before the iPhone 14 series' rumored launch event
Huawei's Mate series represents the company's absolute best at making complete, premium smartphones with all the bells and whistles. After the launch of the Mate 40 series two years ago, Huawei is set to return with the Mate 50 lineup, and has now confirmed a launch date. As revealed on...
Comments / 0