prescottenews.com
3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival Celebrates Area’s Iconic Beauty
This annual celebration offers attendees a chance to observe and interact with artists painting in outdoor settings. From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest, Touchmark at the Ranch, Yavapai College Art Gallery and Mountain Artists Guild this special event will showcase Prescott’s natural, historical, and architectural beauty. There will also be a pre-exhibit and sale at Yavapai College Gallery, artist demos, and a post-exhibit and sale at Mountain Artists Guild in Prescott.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenicians Among 'Spiritual Travelers' Planning to Enter Vortex at VortiFest
About a month from now, expect to see plenty of metro Phoenix residents heading north on Interstate 17 to attend the Sedona VortiFest music festival and experience on September 23-24 in Sedona. It's a two-day shindig of music, culture, art, and community nestled in Sedona's mystical Red Rock Country. The...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jerome (AZ)
Jerome is a borough in the Black Hills of Yavapai County, Arizona State, United States. The town was established late 19th century on Cleopatra Hill, offering a beautiful view of Verde Valley. Jerome, more than 5,000 feet above sea level, had a population of 464 as of the 2020 census.
SignalsAZ
Top 10 Mints to Grow in Local Gardens
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares the top 10 mints to grow in your garden. He writes about the various types of mint plants with pictures to help identify the plants. Then he explains which mint is best for tea and cooking, which mint grows best in Prescott, which is strongest smelling, and the easiest type of mint to grow.
SignalsAZ
Lightning Strikes, Flash Floods Across Arizona, Prescott Valley Community Updates – August 24th
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Merilee Mills cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the lightning strike at CAFMA’s Communications Sites, art, wine, and music this weekend in the region, and more. Buckle up and...
theprescotttimes.com
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update.
Last week the City Council held an Executive Session meeting to review applications for the vacant Council seat. Following that meeting, four finalists were selected from the list of 22 candidates. Tomorrow, we will be interviewing those four finalists at these approximate times:. Constance Cantelme: 9:30-10 AM. Thomas Reilly 10...
knau.org
Prescott appoints new city council member
The Prescott City Council has picked Connie Cantelme to fill a vacant seat. Cantelme will serve through November 2023 when the remaining two years of the term will be filled by election. She was selected out of 22 applicants and approved 5 to 1 by the council. The seat was...
Sedona Red Rock News
Rainbow Trailer Park residents in Oak Creek Canyon face rezoning that threaten their homes
Rainbow Trailer Park residents are facing the loss of their homes in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. At a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Rainbow Trout Farm, Michelle Bach, designer and planner with EAPC Architects Engineers, of Phoenix discussed the rezoning of the three parcels totaling 22.11 acres, and reducing the number of residences from about 80 trailers to 43 manufactured homes. The parcels include the Rainbow Trout Farm, Rainbow Trailer Park and Living Springs Camp.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Residents in Mayer advised to have water supply ready due to storm damage
Storms from this year's monsoon season have blown through many parts of the state, including many communities in Northern Arizona, and now, the town of Mayer is on high alert, as there is a potential for future storms to impact the town's water supply. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
theprescotttimes.com
Drive Hammered Get Nailed
Prescott Valley Police Labor Day Weekend Traffic Enforcement. During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit will be joining other adjacent agencies in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Prescott Valley Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement, which begins Friday, September 2, 2022, and continuing through the 5th.
theprescotttimes.com
Know Where to Dump Your Old Drugs
Town of Prescott Valley asks residents to safely dispose of prescription medications. The Town of Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police Department and Town Utilities Department ask all residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Proper disposal will keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who should not have access to them, and not flushing these drugs will help to protect the community’s water supply.
theprescotttimes.com
PANT AND YCSO WORKING TOGETHER TO STOP DRUG DEALERS
PANT AND YCSO WORKING TOGETHER TO STOP RIMROCK DRUG DEALERS. Earlier this month Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) was given information that Daniel McKissick of Rimrock has been selling methamphetamine in the 5000 block of Banty Ridge Rd area. After verifying the information, probable cause was established to apply for a search warrant which was granted.
