Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Imposing RTX 4090 stands out in comprehensive GeForce RTX 40-series rumor specsheet and power-efficiency chart but the RTX 4070 is the real dark horse
A comprehensive rumor specsheet for the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series has been compiled by the known leaker @harukaze5719. Featuring information provided by noted sources such as kopite7kimi, greymon55, and others, the RTX 40 rumor specsheet gives gamers and desktop PC builders an easy guide to see what Nvidia may have in store. The SKUs mentioned range from the entry-level RTX 4050 all the way to “The Beast”, which may be the RTX 4090 Ti, and a potentially new TITAN-class graphics card. The sheet also gives TSE (Time Spy Extreme) benchmark scores to give a better idea of the generational performance increases from Ampere to Lovelace that buyers can expect.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 X3D SKUs possibly the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D reportedly launching early next year to take the gaming crown from Intel
We recently reported that AMD is gearing up to launch the Zen 4 X3D chips with the second-generation 3D V-Cache technology. The report came to us courtesy of leaker Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel. The leaker also revealed that the early Zen 4 SKUs with 3D V-Cache perform up to 30% better than their non-3D V-Cache counterparts and AMD can supposedly release the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D as early as April 2023.
notebookcheck.net
HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to bring 4 nm process, LPDDR5 RAM support and 120 Hz displays to cheaper Android smartphones
No Android OEM has taken advantage of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 yet, but Qualcomm has another mid-range chipset up its sleeve. Unsurprisingly, the company is gradually re-branding its entire product stack, with Evan Blass confirming that SM6450 will launch as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Presumably replacing the likes of the Snapdragon 680 and the Snapdragon 695, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 utilises a 4 nm node, unlike its 6 nm-based predecessors. Unfortunately, the leaked specification sheet does not confirm how many CPU or GPU cores the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 has, although it outlines numerous other features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Dell Alienware AW2723DF previewed ahead of October launch with LG Nano IPS panel and 280 Hz overclockable refresh rate
Dell has set its sights on the eSports community with the Alienware AW2723DF, a 27-inch 'Fast IPS' gaming monitor. According to Dell, the Alienware AW2723DF utilises an LP Nano IPS panel, which operates natively at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, the display is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, meaning that it peaks at 600 nits when viewing HDR content. Alternatively, the monitor offers 450 nits of brightness, along with 1 ms GtG response times in Extreme Mode and 95% DCI-P3 colour space coverage.
notebookcheck.net
Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240: Extravagant LG W-OLED gaming monitor debuts with 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response times and a bendable design
At this week's Gamescom 2022, Corsair introduced the Xeneon Flex, a gaming monitor that appears to rely on the same panel as the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE. Also known as the Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, the gaming monitor utilises an LG W-OLED panel that measures 45-inches across and operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel delivers up to 1,000 cd/m² of brightness and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, unsurprising for an OLED panel.
notebookcheck.net
HP 34" AiO Desktop PC presented with a 5K display and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
HP's latest all-in-one (AiO) desktop has arrived sporting a 34-inch ultra-wide display. Sold as the HP 34" AiO Desktop PC, the AiO has a 21:9 panel that resolves at 5,120 x 2,160 pixels. Additionally, the machine combines Intel Alder Lake processors with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or the GeForce RTX 3060, both current-generation GPUs. It remains to be seen whether these are mobile or desktop class GPUs, though.
notebookcheck.net
Asus Zenfone 9: Android 13 beta becomes available for the 2022 compact flagship smartphone
The Asus Zenfone 9 is the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone to get an Android 13 beta program. It invites users to upgrade to the device's latest software in advance of its official release. Then again, there are some caveats, including the increased possibility of bugs and general instability; in addition, a user need to apply to get access to a download.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor 3 chip for the Pixel 8 to be built by Samsung
Google is set to debut the Pixel 7 series in the coming months but already has its sights set on its smartphones for 2023, the Pixel 8 series. According to a new report, the SoC expected to power the Pixel 8 lineup is already in the works. This chipset, likely...
notebookcheck.net
LG Gram 17 (2022): Finally available with a matte display
LG delivers a slim, portable office laptop with the Gram 17, which weighs just 1,350 grams, placing it among the lightweight models. This has been achieved by a consistent low weight construction: The case is made of a magnesium alloy, and the laptop's interior only contains the bare essentials. A...
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE: 800R curved OLED gaming monitor presented with a WQHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate
LG has introduced the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its latest gaming monitor. Equipped with a curved 45-inch display, the UltraGear 45GR95QE offers 1440p visuals with a 240 Hz refresh rate and excellent response times, thanks to its reliance on an OLED panel. LG has presented the UltraGear 45GR95QE as it continues to...
notebookcheck.net
Asus announces pricing and availability for its ROG Wireless AimPoint swappable-switch mice in the North American market
Asus has launched ROG mice that, despite their different names, have the same "ergonomic" design and both wired and wireless 2.4GHz/Bluetooth modes. Both are equipped with in-house AimPoint optical sensor of a 100-36,000 dpi resolution, a speed of 650 inches per second (ips), and a 1,000Hz polling rate. However, the...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 Pro potentially set to sport better camera hardware than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Last week, a leak revealed that the OnePlus 11 Pro would be released as a rebadged OPPO Find X6 Pro next year. The same source is back with more information on the Find X6 Pro, with the flagship phone now tipped to feature better cameras than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 15 only looks good on the spec sheet
Arc Alder Lake Business Laptop Review Snippet Windows. The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a 15.6-inch all-rounder that is suitable for working from home and multimedia applications. The dedicated Intel Arc A350M graphics card also promises better gaming performance than a typical integrated graphics processor. The laptop actually has great specifications, featuring a current-gen Alder Lake P-series processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 1080p IPS display. However, after our extensive testing, the Galaxy Book2 primarily left us feeling disappointed, especially given its price of 1,300 Euro (US$1,300).
notebookcheck.net
Deal | SK hynix Platinum P41 gets a 15 percent discount on Amazon
Last Wednesday, a one-week Amazon promotion on the SK hynix Gold P31 SSD began, bringing the price of this popular product down by 15 percent. That deal is only valid for the 1 TB and 2 TB models and will end on August 31. In just a few hours, a 15 percent off deal for the 1 TB and 2 TB Platinum P41 SSDs will go live on Amazon as well.
notebookcheck.net
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'
Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
notebookcheck.net
Zendure SuperTank Pro OLED power bank can fully recharge any USB-C laptop
It's not exactly cheap at $169 USD, but it'll probably be the best and only power bank you'll need. The informative OLED display in particular helps separate it from most other power banks in the market. If you can only buy one power bank for your traveling needs, then you...
notebookcheck.net
Mix Fold 2 becomes the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone to repair
5G Android Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. The Mix Fold 2 launched as Xiaomi's new and upgraded foldable smartphone, with a slimmer design to contain its main 8.02-inch 2K display (were it not for its epic camera hump, that is). However, its ultra-premium design has led to some pretty astronomical out-of-warrany repair costs.
notebookcheck.net
Yamaha reveals SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for under US$300
The Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer has been revealed. The speaker system includes two 1.8-in full-range drivers and a 5.1-in subwoofer, generating up to 90 W power. The soundbar can sit on a table or be mounted to the wall, and the wireless subwoofer can be laid horizontally or vertically, helping to generate an immersive sound.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Foldable smartphone's rumoured 'ultra-micro-hole camera' shown in patent drawings
91mobiles has discovered a patent that could relate to the Pixel Fold and its 'ultra-micro-hole camera'. While there have been plenty of rumours about the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Notepad, details about an 'ultra-micro-hole camera' only surfaced earlier this month, courtesy of Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker, Google has prototyped a camera solution that fit within the frame of a foldable device, rather than relying on an under-display camera (UDC) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
Comments / 0