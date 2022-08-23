Read full article on original website
wkms.org
Tennessee's trigger ban is now in effect, meaning abortion seekers will have to travel out of state
It will still be a month or more before abortions are available within a three-hour drive of Nashville. Clinics in Carbondale, Ill., are still under construction, even as Tennessee’s total abortion ban takes effect today. Memphis-based Choices is relocating its clinic to Carbondale, which will be the closet option...
kentuckytoday.com
KBC encourages Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' at State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention volunteers staffed the Yes for Life booth at the state fair last weekend, raising awareness for the commonwealth's pro-life constitutional amendment and encouraging Kentuckians to vote "yes" on Nov. 8. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified this fall, would add a new section...
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
WHAS 11
Kentucky's first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville
The heart hospital is located at UofL's Jewish Hospital. Leaders say they hired 300 physicians to tackle anything from preventative health to heart replacement.
adairvoice.com
Bill bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT (KT) — Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
wkms.org
Ky. education leaders welcome flood-relief package, but say they’ll need more help
State education officials are welcoming the tens of millions of dollars in relief lawmakers have agreed on for flood-impacted schools. But more assistance will likely be needed, education leaders say, especially when it comes to regulations around the number of required school days. “Some of the numbers and counts in...
wkms.org
Beshear calls special legislative session for eastern Ky. flood relief
Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special legislative session for lawmakers to pass a relief package for eastern Kentucky communities rebuilding after devastating flooding. The Democratic governor said he has come to an agreement with leaders of the Republican-led legislature on a bill that would help address the crisis. “Throughout...
wdrb.com
Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
wdrb.com
Medical experts say patients delaying routine health exams as pandemic continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local medical experts say more people have been neglecting to keep up with routine physicals and medical exams during the pandemic, which could cause problems if a diagnosis is delayed. "I'm seeing that a lot," said Dr. Monalisa Tailor, a primary care physician with Norton Healthcare....
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
WKYT 27
Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
Wave 3
Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked a woman who is concerned for her...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
wkms.org
Trial date set in former Tenn. House Speaker Casada's case over involvement in kickback scheme
A trial date of Oct. 25 has been set for Tennessee’s former House Speaker Glen Casada. The Williamson County Republican pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to involvement in a kickback scheme that funneled money from the General Assembly. Casada is facing charges alongside his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren.
What student loan forgiveness means for Kentucky
Kentuckians are looking at billions in student loan debt relief after the White House announced its student loan forgiveness plan.
hazard-herald.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Kentucky from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
