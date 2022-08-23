This year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived as a premium-priced hulk of a phone, and despite some issues along the way, got a decent reception from reviewers and users alike. While the Ultra features an incredibly high-res 108MP primary camera, this is the year we began seeing Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor start making its way into phones, starting with the Motorola X30 Pro. When will Samsung do a 200MP phone for itself? We're still probably six months away from Galaxy S23 models, but more and more rumors suggest this series could include Samsung’s first smartphone with a 200MP camera.

