7. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Police Memorial Building. The Police Memorial Building during the late 1970s. (G.E. Kidder Smith Image Collection MITLibraries) When it was completed in 1977, the Police Memorial Building combined an often formidable municipal function with a welcoming public park. Designed by William Morgan, the modern building featured a below ground parking garage and a rooftop neighborhood garden with multiple terraces, plantings, a pool, fountain and heliport.

