Casio G-SHOCK GA-B001 is a first-gen Bluetooth-enabled watch with a user-installable bezel and band

Xgimi Aura 4K UST laser projector second look: Projecting luxury
Xgimi has excellent portable projectors in its catalog (some of which we've reviewed), but they all suffer from one major limitation: space. These projectors must be set up a fair distance from the surface onto which they project, which can be limiting in some environments. This also reduces the luminance of the image, which can appear washed out in bright rooms or direct sunlight. So how would someone remedy this problem?
DJI Action 3: Early signs of next-generation action camera emerge with possible release date
DJI may have released the Avata and Mini 3 Pro drones this year, but the company is not stopping there. According to @DealsDrone, DJI is planning to launch a successor to the Action 2, which debuted last October. To recap, the Action 2 arrived with a redesign compared to the original Osmo Action, a GoPro Hero lookalike. Unveiled for US$399, the Action 2 has a modular design and a much smaller footprint than the Osmo Action.
HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240: Extravagant LG W-OLED gaming monitor debuts with 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response times and a bendable design
At this week's Gamescom 2022, Corsair introduced the Xeneon Flex, a gaming monitor that appears to rely on the same panel as the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE. Also known as the Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, the gaming monitor utilises an LG W-OLED panel that measures 45-inches across and operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel delivers up to 1,000 cd/m² of brightness and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, unsurprising for an OLED panel.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'
Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
Yamaha reveals SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for under US$300
The Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer has been revealed. The speaker system includes two 1.8-in full-range drivers and a 5.1-in subwoofer, generating up to 90 W power. The soundbar can sit on a table or be mounted to the wall, and the wireless subwoofer can be laid horizontally or vertically, helping to generate an immersive sound.
Mix Fold 2 becomes the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone to repair
5G Android Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. The Mix Fold 2 launched as Xiaomi's new and upgraded foldable smartphone, with a slimmer design to contain its main 8.02-inch 2K display (were it not for its epic camera hump, that is). However, its ultra-premium design has led to some pretty astronomical out-of-warrany repair costs.
OnePlus 11 Pro potentially set to sport better camera hardware than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Last week, a leak revealed that the OnePlus 11 Pro would be released as a rebadged OPPO Find X6 Pro next year. The same source is back with more information on the Find X6 Pro, with the flagship phone now tipped to feature better cameras than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
Asus Zenfone 9: Android 13 beta becomes available for the 2022 compact flagship smartphone
The Asus Zenfone 9 is the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone to get an Android 13 beta program. It invites users to upgrade to the device's latest software in advance of its official release. Then again, there are some caveats, including the increased possibility of bugs and general instability; in addition, a user need to apply to get access to a download.
Jabra Elite 5: Leak confirms specifications, design and colour options ahead of launch
Roland Quandt has leaked the Jabra Elite 5, next-generation earbuds that could replace both the Elite 3 and Elite 4 Active. For some reason, Jabra elected against releasing the Elite 4, with the Elite 4 Active succeeding the Elite 3. However, the company still sells the Elite 3, albeit at a discount. Potentially, Jabra could include the Elite 5 in its lineup without dropping the Elite 4 Active or the Elite 3, although that seems unlikely given the similarities between the Elite 3 and the Elite 5.
Zendure SuperTank Pro OLED power bank can fully recharge any USB-C laptop
It's not exactly cheap at $169 USD, but it'll probably be the best and only power bank you'll need. The informative OLED display in particular helps separate it from most other power banks in the market. If you can only buy one power bank for your traveling needs, then you...
Hotwav C1 smartwatch with reported SpO2 and heart rate monitors now discounted
The Hotwav C1 smartwatch is currently available with a discount at TOMTOP. The wearable has a 1.69-in rectangular IPS color display with a 240 x 280 px resolution. According to the company, a 230 mAh battery provides up to 10 days of battery life with typical use or 30 days on standby.
Google Pixel Fold: Foldable smartphone's rumoured 'ultra-micro-hole camera' shown in patent drawings
91mobiles has discovered a patent that could relate to the Pixel Fold and its 'ultra-micro-hole camera'. While there have been plenty of rumours about the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Notepad, details about an 'ultra-micro-hole camera' only surfaced earlier this month, courtesy of Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker, Google has prototyped a camera solution that fit within the frame of a foldable device, rather than relying on an under-display camera (UDC) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE: 800R curved OLED gaming monitor presented with a WQHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate
LG has introduced the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its latest gaming monitor. Equipped with a curved 45-inch display, the UltraGear 45GR95QE offers 1440p visuals with a 240 Hz refresh rate and excellent response times, thanks to its reliance on an OLED panel. LG has presented the UltraGear 45GR95QE as it continues to...
Deal | SK hynix Platinum P41 gets a 15 percent discount on Amazon
Last Wednesday, a one-week Amazon promotion on the SK hynix Gold P31 SSD began, bringing the price of this popular product down by 15 percent. That deal is only valid for the 1 TB and 2 TB models and will end on August 31. In just a few hours, a 15 percent off deal for the 1 TB and 2 TB Platinum P41 SSDs will go live on Amazon as well.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 15 only looks good on the spec sheet
Arc Alder Lake Business Laptop Review Snippet Windows. The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a 15.6-inch all-rounder that is suitable for working from home and multimedia applications. The dedicated Intel Arc A350M graphics card also promises better gaming performance than a typical integrated graphics processor. The laptop actually has great specifications, featuring a current-gen Alder Lake P-series processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 1080p IPS display. However, after our extensive testing, the Galaxy Book2 primarily left us feeling disappointed, especially given its price of 1,300 Euro (US$1,300).
XGIMI Magic Lamp combines 1080p projector and ceiling light with Harman Kardon speakers
The XGIMI Magic Lamp is now available in China, the third generation of the device. The gadget combines a ceiling-mounted smart light and a projector with speakers. The space-saving device has a 0.7:1 short throw ratio, meaning you can cast an image 100-in wide from 1.55 m (~5.09 ft). The projection angle can be adjusted by up to 32° to alter the picture's position and avoid obstacles. The gadget has a 1080p resolution and up to 1,200 ANSI lumen brightness.
OEPLAY MusicStar5 Hi-Fi speaker with 33 Hz to 23 kHz frequency range is crowdfunding
The OEPLAY MusicStar5 Hi-Fi speaker is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The campaign is off to a successful start, with 136 backers helping to raise over £79,000 (~US$93,531), 937% of its £8,451 (~US$10,005) target. OEPLAY has designed the spherical speaker to deliver a high-quality audio experience, listening to songs as "artists intended them to be heard".
BetaView Zion X: 16-inch and 2.5K portable monitors debut from US$199
BetaView has announced the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro, cheaper options to the Zion Pro that launched earlier this year. While the Zion Pro is a 15.6-inch monitor, the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro both feature 16-inch panels. Funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the pair appear to feature identical panels, although the Zion X Pro contains a few more features than the Zion X Lite. Understandably, the Zion X Pro is more expensive than the Zion X Lite too.
HP launches Dragonfly Folio G3 2-in-1 premium Windows tablet with up to an Intel 12th gen Core i7 vPro CPU and 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 OLED display option
HP is launching the Dragonfly Folio G3 as an MS Surface-like device integrating a pull-forward design with an undetachable keyboard and a polyurethane cover that confers a premium business feel. It also includes a Dragonfly Folio Pen that can attach to the right side of the keyboard and fully recharge wirelessly in only 30 minutes.
