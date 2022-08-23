Read full article on original website
OnePlus 11 Pro potentially set to sport better camera hardware than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Last week, a leak revealed that the OnePlus 11 Pro would be released as a rebadged OPPO Find X6 Pro next year. The same source is back with more information on the Find X6 Pro, with the flagship phone now tipped to feature better cameras than the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 to bring 4 nm process, LPDDR5 RAM support and 120 Hz displays to cheaper Android smartphones
No Android OEM has taken advantage of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 yet, but Qualcomm has another mid-range chipset up its sleeve. Unsurprisingly, the company is gradually re-branding its entire product stack, with Evan Blass confirming that SM6450 will launch as the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Presumably replacing the likes of the Snapdragon 680 and the Snapdragon 695, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 utilises a 4 nm node, unlike its 6 nm-based predecessors. Unfortunately, the leaked specification sheet does not confirm how many CPU or GPU cores the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 has, although it outlines numerous other features.
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones 3.5mm make their debut in India
OnePlus may have made some Nord CE 2 and 2 Lite owners very happy when the smartphones' matching Wired Earphones 3.5mm earphones debuted earlier in August 2022. Then again, the increasingly lesser-spotted accessories have only been available in certain regions - until now. The OEM has now also unleashed the...
Asus Zenfone 9: Android 13 beta becomes available for the 2022 compact flagship smartphone
The Asus Zenfone 9 is the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone to get an Android 13 beta program. It invites users to upgrade to the device's latest software in advance of its official release. Then again, there are some caveats, including the increased possibility of bugs and general instability; in addition, a user need to apply to get access to a download.
LG UltraFine 32UQ890: 4K professional monitor previewed ahead of IFA 2022 showcase with AI adjustable stand
LG has introduced another UltraFine monitor, albeit one that has arrived alongside another UltraGear gaming monitor. Presented with the UltraGear 45GR95QE, the UltraFine Display Ergo AI or UltraFine 32UQ890 actually first appeared at CES 2022. However, LG decided against releasing many details about it in January. Now, the company has confirmed the monitor's feature set; its price and availability remain unknown still.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE: 800R curved OLED gaming monitor presented with a WQHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate
LG has introduced the UltraGear 45GR95QE, its latest gaming monitor. Equipped with a curved 45-inch display, the UltraGear 45GR95QE offers 1440p visuals with a 240 Hz refresh rate and excellent response times, thanks to its reliance on an OLED panel. LG has presented the UltraGear 45GR95QE as it continues to...
Google Tensor 3 chip for the Pixel 8 to be built by Samsung
Google is set to debut the Pixel 7 series in the coming months but already has its sights set on its smartphones for 2023, the Pixel 8 series. According to a new report, the SoC expected to power the Pixel 8 lineup is already in the works. This chipset, likely...
LG Gram 17 (2022): Finally available with a matte display
LG delivers a slim, portable office laptop with the Gram 17, which weighs just 1,350 grams, placing it among the lightweight models. This has been achieved by a consistent low weight construction: The case is made of a magnesium alloy, and the laptop's interior only contains the bare essentials. A...
Dell Alienware AW2723DF previewed ahead of October launch with LG Nano IPS panel and 280 Hz overclockable refresh rate
Dell has set its sights on the eSports community with the Alienware AW2723DF, a 27-inch 'Fast IPS' gaming monitor. According to Dell, the Alienware AW2723DF utilises an LP Nano IPS panel, which operates natively at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, the display is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, meaning that it peaks at 600 nits when viewing HDR content. Alternatively, the monitor offers 450 nits of brightness, along with 1 ms GtG response times in Extreme Mode and 95% DCI-P3 colour space coverage.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 15 only looks good on the spec sheet
Arc Alder Lake Business Laptop Review Snippet Windows. The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a 15.6-inch all-rounder that is suitable for working from home and multimedia applications. The dedicated Intel Arc A350M graphics card also promises better gaming performance than a typical integrated graphics processor. The laptop actually has great specifications, featuring a current-gen Alder Lake P-series processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 1080p IPS display. However, after our extensive testing, the Galaxy Book2 primarily left us feeling disappointed, especially given its price of 1,300 Euro (US$1,300).
Google Pixel Fold: Foldable smartphone's rumoured 'ultra-micro-hole camera' shown in patent drawings
91mobiles has discovered a patent that could relate to the Pixel Fold and its 'ultra-micro-hole camera'. While there have been plenty of rumours about the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Notepad, details about an 'ultra-micro-hole camera' only surfaced earlier this month, courtesy of Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker, Google has prototyped a camera solution that fit within the frame of a foldable device, rather than relying on an under-display camera (UDC) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
Xgimi Aura 4K UST laser projector second look: Projecting luxury
Xgimi has excellent portable projectors in its catalog (some of which we've reviewed), but they all suffer from one major limitation: space. These projectors must be set up a fair distance from the surface onto which they project, which can be limiting in some environments. This also reduces the luminance of the image, which can appear washed out in bright rooms or direct sunlight. So how would someone remedy this problem?
HP 34" AiO Desktop PC presented with a 5K display and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU
HP's latest all-in-one (AiO) desktop has arrived sporting a 34-inch ultra-wide display. Sold as the HP 34" AiO Desktop PC, the AiO has a 21:9 panel that resolves at 5,120 x 2,160 pixels. Additionally, the machine combines Intel Alder Lake processors with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or the GeForce RTX 3060, both current-generation GPUs. It remains to be seen whether these are mobile or desktop class GPUs, though.
Corsair Xenon Flex 45WQHD240: Extravagant LG W-OLED gaming monitor debuts with 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms response times and a bendable design
At this week's Gamescom 2022, Corsair introduced the Xeneon Flex, a gaming monitor that appears to rely on the same panel as the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE. Also known as the Xenon Flex 45WQHD240, the gaming monitor utilises an LG W-OLED panel that measures 45-inches across and operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the panel delivers up to 1,000 cd/m² of brightness and a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio, unsurprising for an OLED panel.
Deal | SK hynix Platinum P41 gets a 15 percent discount on Amazon
Last Wednesday, a one-week Amazon promotion on the SK hynix Gold P31 SSD began, bringing the price of this popular product down by 15 percent. That deal is only valid for the 1 TB and 2 TB models and will end on August 31. In just a few hours, a 15 percent off deal for the 1 TB and 2 TB Platinum P41 SSDs will go live on Amazon as well.
Yamaha reveals SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for under US$300
The Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer has been revealed. The speaker system includes two 1.8-in full-range drivers and a 5.1-in subwoofer, generating up to 90 W power. The soundbar can sit on a table or be mounted to the wall, and the wireless subwoofer can be laid horizontally or vertically, helping to generate an immersive sound.
AMD Zen 4 X3D SKUs possibly the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D reportedly launching early next year to take the gaming crown from Intel
We recently reported that AMD is gearing up to launch the Zen 4 X3D chips with the second-generation 3D V-Cache technology. The report came to us courtesy of leaker Tom from Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel. The leaker also revealed that the early Zen 4 SKUs with 3D V-Cache perform up to 30% better than their non-3D V-Cache counterparts and AMD can supposedly release the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D as early as April 2023.
Hotwav C1 smartwatch with reported SpO2 and heart rate monitors now discounted
The Hotwav C1 smartwatch is currently available with a discount at TOMTOP. The wearable has a 1.69-in rectangular IPS color display with a 240 x 280 px resolution. According to the company, a 230 mAh battery provides up to 10 days of battery life with typical use or 30 days on standby.
Apple iPhone 14 notch-shrinkage mystery solved while satellite connectivity via Globalstar seems likely
New details about the Apple iPhone 14 are still springing up, with the latest reports suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will offer limited satellite connectivity and may sport a light-folded projector. The latter feature could be the reason why Apple has seemingly been able to shrink the notch for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.
